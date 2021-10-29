Bovespa operates in fall for the 3rd day in a row | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, operates in fall for the 3rd day in a row this Friday (29), heading to close the month with a fall of around 5%, with investors monitoring the debate on the fiscal risks in the country and reflecting corporate balance sheets of companies such as Petrobras and Vale.

At 12:58 pm, the Ibovespa fell 0.67%, to 104,996 points. Earlier, it even dropped below 105,000 points.

The dollar is traded higher, around R$ 5.65.

On Thursday, the stock market closed down 0.62%, at 105,704 points – the lowest level of closing since November 13 last year (104,723 points). As a result, started to accumulate a decrease of 4.75% in the month. In the year, the fall is 11.19%.

In the US, futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, indicating that spot indices will move away from the previous record highs, with balance sheets from giants Apple and Amazon.com rekindling concerns about the shortage of labor and supply that were at the forefront of this quarterly earnings season. Oil and iron ore prices are also falling.

On the domestic scene, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), formed by the government and state representatives, approved on Friday the freezing of the state tax on the circulation of goods and services (ICMS) charged on fuel sales, for 90 days . The announcement comes amid the strong rise in fuels, caused by the increase in oil on the international market and the soaring dollar – factors taken into account by Petrobras to calculate the price of oil in refineries.

Even with the greater monetary tightening promoted by the Central Bank, the increase adopted for the Selic rate was seen by the markets as insufficient given the persistent fiscal and inflationary risks in Brazil, especially given concrete threats to the spending ceiling amid pressure from the government for an Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 and to surprises upwards in recent inflation indicators.

On Wednesday night, the Central Bank decided to raise the basic interest rate of the economy from 6.25% to 7.75% per year, the highest level in four years.

In the evaluation of economists heard by g1, the fight against inflation became more difficult because the BC has not had any company in this fight. What is missing, they say, is a sign of the Jair Bolsonaro government's commitment to fiscal responsibility. This is because the control of public accounts generates a ripple effect: it improves the country's credibility, attracting more foreign investors; this is reflected in the exchange rate, which helps keep inflation under control.