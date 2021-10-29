Bragantino beats Sport at home and shares 2nd place with BR

This Thursday (28), Bragantino won another important victory and consolidates more and more in the G4 of Brasileirão. At home, the club beat Sport, 3-0, with goals scored by Ytalo, Chico (own) and Cuello. So, he even dreams of the competition’s title.

With the result, Bragantino reaches 49 points and draws in points with Palmeiras, in the vice-leadership. Next Monday (1), the team will face Cuiabá, away from home, at 20h. On the other hand, Leão da Ilha continues with 27, in 18th place, in the relegation zone.

goal at the beginning

After just two minutes, Artur took a corner kick on the second post and Ytalo headed in, Thyere even tried to cut, but Bragantino opened the scoring. In the bid, Léo Ortiz completed for the net, but the ball had already entered and the goal was given to the attacker. Later, Sport tried to react with a quick counterattack, finished by Gustavo Oliveira, who stopped in a flat by Cleiton.







Photo: Disclosure/Ari Ferreira/RB Bragantino Photo: Throw!

The duel was well balanced, with the hosts being more in possession of the ball and the visitors looking for counterattacks. Mikael almost equalized after a cross from Ewerthon. In the final stretch of the match, one chance for each side. First, Mikael received it in the area, hit the first one and hit the net from the outside. Soon after, Cuello made a great individual play on the left, looking for the angle, but Maílson stretched out and made the save.

Dejavu?

At four minutes, after a corner hit, Fabricio Bruno and Ortiz played in the area, Luciano Juba tried to move away, the ball hit Chico, who made against, Bragantino’s second goal. Soon after, the duel is open and the teams had good chances. Eric Ramires and Alerrandro almost scored the third of Massa Bruta.

Sport went up in search of a draw, but Cleiton became a giant. First he defended two shots from Zé Welison and an Ewerthon in the same play. Soon after, he went to get a bomb sent by Gustavo Oliveira. In the end, Cuello scored the third and gave final numbers.

MATCH DATA SHEET:

BRAGANTINO 3×0 SPORT

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, Bragança Paulista-SP

Date/time: October 28, 2021, at 7:00 pm (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA/RJ)

Assistant 1: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA/RJ)

Assistant 2: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

Fourth Arbitrator: Thiago Lourenço de Mattos (SP)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ)

goals scored: Ytalo (2’/1T) (1-0), Chico (4’/2T) (2-0), Cuello (41’/2T) (3-0)

yellow cards: Ronaldo Henrique, Sander, Gustavo Oliveira, Ewerthon, Mikael, Hernanes (Sport), Artur, Edimar, Fabrício Bruno (Bragantino)

BRAGANTINE: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Jadsom Silva (Luciano 35’/2T), Eric Ramires (Emi Martínez 44’/2T) and Cuello (Bruninho 44’/2T); Artur, Gabriel Novaes (Alerrandro – Interval) and Ytalo (Hurtado 44’/2T); Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

SPORT: Mailson; Ewerthon (Hayner 39’/2T), Rafael Thyere, Chico and Sander; Ronaldo Henrique (Hernanes – Halftime), José Welison, Luciano Juba (Paulinho Moccelin 17’/2T) and Everton Felipe (Cristiano 17’/2T); Gustavo Oliveira and Mikael (Flávio Souza 39’/2T). Technician: Gustavo Florentín.