Bragantino wins Sport and shares vice leadership with Palmeiras – Sports

This Thursday (28), Bragantino won another important victory and consolidated itself more firmly in the G4 of Brasileirão. At home, the club beat Sport 3-0, with goals scored by Ytalo, Chico (own) and Cuello. So, you can even dream of the title of the competition.

With the result, Massa Bruta reaches 49 points and draws in points with Palmeiras, in the vice-leadership. Next Monday (1st), the team will face Cuiabá, away from home, at 20h. On the other hand, Leão da Ilha continues with 27, in 18th place, in the relegation zone.

Just two minutes into the first half, Artur took a corner kick on the second post and Ytalo headed in. Thyere even tried to cut, but Bragantino opened the scoring. On the move, Léo Ortiz completed, sending the ball to the back of the net, but it had already entered, and the goal was given to the attacker. Later, Sport tried to react with a quick counterattack, finished by Gustavo Oliveira, who stopped in a flat by Cleiton.

The duel was well balanced, with the hosts having more possession and the visitors looking for counterattacks. Mikael almost equalized after a cross from Ewerthon. In the final stretch of the first half, one chance for each side. First, Mikael received it in the area, hit the first one and hit the net from the outside. Soon after, Cuello made a great individual play on the left, looking for the angle, but Maílson stretched out and made the save.

At four minutes into the second half, after a corner, Fabrício Bruno and Ortiz played in the area, Luciano Juba tried to get away, the ball hit Chico, who did it against. It was Bragantino’s second goal. Soon after, the duel was open and the teams had good chances. Eric Ramires and Alerrandro almost scored the third of Massa Bruta.

Sport went up in search of a draw, but Cleiton became a giant. First, he saved two shots from Zé Welison and one from Ewerthon in the same play. Soon after, he went to get a bomb sent by Gustavo Oliveira. In the end, Cuello scored the third and gave the final numbers to the match.

Datasheet

BRAGANTINO 3 x 0 SPORT

Location: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date/time: October 28, 2021, at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Arbitration: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistant 1: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa/RJ)

Assistant 2: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

Fourth referee: Thiago Lourenço de Mattos (SP)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ)

Goals scored: Ytalo (2’/1T) (1-0), Chico (4’/2T) (2-0), Cuello (41’/2T) (3-0)

Yellow cards: Ronaldo Henrique, Sander, Gustavo Oliveira, Ewerthon, Mikael, Hernanes (Sport), Artur, Edimar, Fabrício Bruno (Bragantino)

BRAGANTINE: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Jadsom Silva (Luciano 35’/2T), Eric Ramires (Emi Martínez 44’/2T) and Cuello (Bruninho 44’/2T); Artur, Gabriel Novaes (Alerrandro – Interval) and Ytalo (Hurtado 44’/2T). Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

SPORT: Mailson; Ewerthon (Hayner 39’/2T), Rafael Thyere, Chico and Sander; Ronaldo Henrique (Hernanes – Halftime), José Welison, Luciano Juba (Paulinho Moccelin 17’/2T) and Everton Felipe (Cristiano 17’/2T); Gustavo Oliveira and Mikael (Flávio Souza 39’/2T). Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

