Brasília beats Maringá in the 21/22 season debut of the Women’s Superliga | volleyball

Real and official: the Women’s Superliga is back! This Thursday, Brasília and Maringá played the first game of the round that officially marks the beginning of the 2021/2022 season. And in the debut duel, it was the home team that got the better of it. Brasília’s victory in the tie-break after nearly three hours of play.

Playing at the Sesc Taguatinga gym, Brasília found it difficult to score the first points at home. That’s because the team was behind practically the entire game. He lost the first set, tied the second, lost the third and hit the fourth again. Only in the tie-break was the victory consolidated. Result: 3 sets to 2, partial 21/25, 25/17, 22/25, 25/21 and 15/6.

The highlight of the game was Camila Leite, the highest scorer in the match with 21 points.

It is worth remembering that the 2021/2022 season of the Superliga also marks the return of the public to the volleyball stands across the country – from now on, 20% of the capacity of national gyms is allowed to be occupied.