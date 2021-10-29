Brazil arrives at COP 26 as one of the five countries that worsened global warming the most, despite the pandemic | National Newspaper

Three days away from the UN Climate Conference, new numbers show how Brazil goes against the grain of commitments made to curb climate change. The Bolsonaro government’s lack of commitment contrasts with initiatives that generate employment and profits in the country without neglecting the environment.

It’s not a problem for the future, it’s already happening. “We have already observed changes in rainfall in the São Francisco River Valley, in the Northeast of Brazil, in the Amazon, in practically all Brazilian biomes. We are seeing our urban areas suffer from extreme weather events that are increasingly frequent and intense”, says Paulo Artaxo, a professor at the USP Physics Institute.

The biggest environmental crisis of our time affects the economy and affects mainly the poorest.

“Taking care of the climate, taking care of the climate agenda, above all, is a care that is taken with the social issue. It is taking care of the poorest populations, because they, exactly they, are going to suffer the greatest impacts from climate change”, says the executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Márcio Astrini.

We suffer the consequences. Brazil is part of the problem and needs to be part of the solution.

“It’s the worst choice today to do nothing. A country that depends on renewable energy – in the case of hydroelectric power plants -, a country that has an important part of its economy in agriculture, a country that has infrastructure problems, the social vulnerabilities that Brazil has, it cannot afford to turn a blind eye to climate change”, explains Mercedes Bustamante, professor of ecology at UnB.

Brazil arrives at the Climate Conference with greenhouse gas emissions on the rise and credibility on the downside. The country has committed to a 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This was the official target presented in the Paris Agreement. But at the end of last year, the federal government changed the basis for calculating the Brazilian targets, which, according to specialists, means permission to pollute more.

COP26: Brazil’s criticism of crucial UN report for climate change conference

“It’s a mathematical pedaling that was given in numbers and that affected Brazil’s commitments. Brazil simply says it is going to dump 400 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere compared to what it had promised in 2015,” says Márcio Astrini.

Professor at the USP Physics Institute and scientist at the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Paulo Artaxo criticized the government’s attitude.

“There is no doubt that the government has changed the basis, the way of calculating the emissions it would hope to reduce under the Paris Agreement. This makes Brazil enter a negotiation table even more discredited than before, it sits at a negotiation table with all partners, suspicious of its intentions and its seriousness”, he says.

Last week, another blow to Brazil’s credibility in relation to the climate. Senator Kátia Abreu, from the PP de Tocantins, managed to approve a bill that would nullify the goal established by Brazil in Paris and allow President Jair Bolsonaro to define by decree what the country’s new goal will be.

“Brazil’s current target is to reduce 43% in relation to a known data from 2005. Now, it has become a 43% reduction in 2025 of an unknown data, because it is a projection that will still be made and, let us say, it should be done in 120 days by this government that is there, which is a government that has not shown commitment, for example, to combating deforestation, our main source of greenhouse gas emissions”, says the technical coordinator of the Observatory of the Climate, Tasso Azevedo.

From the Paris Agreement to 2020, instead of reducing, Brazil increased greenhouse gas emissions by almost 5%. This is what reveals a report released on Thursday (28).

Just last year, in the midst of the pandemic, while the world recorded a 6.7% drop in emissions, Brazil was going against the grain: an increase of 9.5%, the highest since 2006.

In the ranking of countries that most aggravated global warming in 2020, Brazil appears in fifth place, behind only China, the United States, Russia and India. Most of the Brazilian emissions come from deforestation linked to pastures and agricultural crops.

‘Every day that passes is a day wasted’: David Attenborough’s climate change warning

Changing the view on forests can help reduce deforestation. For example, what looks like just a bunch of trees has a lot of things starting to get the market’s attention. It has photosynthesis removing the gases that heat the planet from the atmosphere – the carbon is stored in the trees themselves -; it produces rain – the trees sweat water vapor, which turns into a cloud -; it produces excellent quality organic fertilizer – the forest residues help to fertilize the soil -; there is also the phenomenon of pollination, which helps farmers themselves to perform well in business. All of this is worth a lot of money and has inspired a lot of business.

The executive director of the International Institute for Sustainability, Bernardo Strassburg, estimates that Brazil can earn up to R$ 10 billion a year with the intelligent use of forests. The value of environmental services provided in just one hectare of forest in the Amazon equivalent to R$ 3.5 thousand per year. More than cattle raising would generate profit in the same area or even a soy plantation.

“Businesses that were previously a little more difficult to justify from a financial point of view, than only those producers with a greater environmental conscience did, they now become perfectly viable and more attractive than the alternative only from a financial point of view” , says Bernardo Strassburg.

Jornal Nacional obtained an exclusive study by the Coalizão Brasil Clima, Forests and Agriculture with 40 of the most successful projects that exploit green in a profitable and sustainable manner.

“We have 50 million hectares or more of degraded pastures, with low potential for agricultural production. In other words, recovering these areas for wood production does not compete with food production, energy or fiber production, and, in addition, you can help in the development of our country”, explains Miguel Calmon.

Without going into detail, government announces committee to encourage ‘green projects’ one week before COP26

One of the projects is in Garça, in the interior of São Paulo. The degraded pastures gave way to an immense replanted forest. With the springs protected by the green, the water returned. The company sells 1 million tree seedlings a year and invests in high market value tropical wood and other profitable crops.

“We are specialists in wood, in noble wood plantations, both forestry and agroforestry. In the short term, we produce the seedlings, we produce peach palm, coffee. And, in the long term, the noble woods, which will be worth the most”, says agronomist Valeria Ciriello, partner-director of Futuro Florestal.