Brazil notifies 399 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average is 337 – Health

In 24 hours, 399 people were victims of Covid-19 in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has already had more than 607,000 dead from the infection. The weekly moving average, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is 337, down from 400 for more than 15 days.

With the impact of vaccination, the states of Sergipe, Roraima, Amapá, Ceará and Acre did not notify new deaths within 24 hours, according to the consortium of press vehicles, which gathers the data daily.

The number of new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours is 15,054, which makes the country add 21.7 million notifications since March 2020, when cases began to be counted. The moving average of cases in the last seven days is 11,986. The daily data is gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which is formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL, in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.