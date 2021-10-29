Brazil registers 389 new deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the ministry – 10/28/2021

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil reported 389 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 607,068 deaths across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 15,628 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 21,781,436 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,979,324 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 195,044 being followed up.

City of São Paulo reduces restrictions and maintains mandatory masks

The City of São Paulo today published a decree that reduces the restrictions adopted due to the covid-19 pandemic. The mandatory use of masks, however, remains. The city of Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District made the measure more flexible and masks are no longer mandatory in open spaces.

From now on there are no more restrictions related to occupation or opening hours for public or private establishments in the municipality. At the state level, these limitations were removed on August 17th.

The text specifies the maintenance of the mandatory use of masks and also the presentation of proof of vaccination.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.