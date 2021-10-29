Brother of the mayor of Tabuleiro do Norte is shot dead in the center of the city

The brother of the mayor of Tabuleiro do Norte, in Vale do Jaguaribe, Ricardo Nestor Rotsen Rabelo Vasconcelos, 48, was shot dead in the late afternoon of Thursday, 28, in the center of the city. He, who was also City Secretary for Institutional and Political Affairs, was in a gas station convenience store when he was murdered.

According to information from the Military Police, an as yet unidentified man arrived at the scene on a white Honda Bros model motorcycle and ordered the people who were in the establishment, located next to the city’s Parish Church, to get down. The criminal then fired about five times at Ricardo, then fled. According to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), the victim was rescued at a hospital in the region, but he did not resist and died.

As of this writing, no suspect has been arrested. The SSPDS reported that policing in the region was strengthened and that “the searches were intensified with the aim of locating and capturing those suspected of committing the crime”.

Teams from the Rural Tactical Command (Cotar) and the Policing Command for Rounds and Intensive and Ostensive Actions (CPRaio) reinforce the searches. The Municipal Police of Tabuleiro do Norte and the Regional Police of Russas are working on the case. There is still no information on what motivated the crime.

In an official note, the City Hall of Tabuleiro do Norte expressed its regret for Ricardo’s death. Three-day mourning was decreed in the Municipality. “In this moment of pain, we offer our condolences to your family and friends,” says the note.

Ricardo was the brother of Rildson Vasconcelos (PP), current head of the Municipal Executive. He was also the son of Nestor Vasconcelos, who was also mayor of Tabuleiro, between 1993 and 1996, in addition to being an alternate to senator Mauro Benevides, between 1988 and 1996.

