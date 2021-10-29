Businesswoman donates US$ 10,000 and two first-class airline tickets to all employees in the US

ATLANTA, USA — Founder of Spanx, a slimming clothing brand, Sara Blakely last Saturday announced that she will donate $10,000 (equivalent to R$56 thousand) to each of her employees. The businesswoman also informed that she will offer two first-class plane tickets for company workers.

In a video that went viral on social networks, Sara says that the gesture is a thank you for the company’s success. Spanx has just been sold to a new majority shareholder, asset manager Blackstone. The deal was closed at US$ 1.2 billion (equivalent to R$ 6.7 billion).

Open doors: US accepts Brazilians again, and demand for flights rises up to 300%

To celebrate a billionaire financial contribution, Sara gathered the employees and announced the donation of values ​​and tickets to any place in the world.

“You know, if you take a trip, you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go to a really nice hotel,” Blakely said. “So with everyone’s two first-class tickets anywhere in the world, each of you will get $10,000.

The images show the employees’ reaction, still not believing in the award. Questioned by the American television network NPR, Sara did not say how many people she employs.

In the video, the businesswoman reflects on how far she has come as an entrepreneur and remembers when she decided to start manufacturing women’s clothing.

“I remember writing my goal on a whiteboard at the beginning: ‘This company will one day be worth $20 million.’ Everyone laughed at me,” Sara said.

Tourism takes off: With vaccination, occupation reacts in hotels and companies start hiring again

Shortly thereafter, the businesswoman made a toast to all the women, especially those who had no opportunities.

“At a time like this, I think about my mother and my grandmothers and their lack of options and all the women who came before them,” Sara said. “That would have been just a very remote dream.