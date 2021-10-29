Caixa reduces interest on financing by Casa Verde e Amarela – 10/28/2021 – News

Caixa, which currently accounts for 99.99% of the execution of the Casa Verde e Amarela Program, announced this Thursday (28) the implementation of new conditions for real estate financing with FGTS resources, for families with gross monthly family income of up to BRL 7 thousand.

JOANA LIMA/ARCHIVE There was a reduction in interest rates, remaining at 4.75% pa in the North and Northeast regions for Track 2 of the program

According to CCFGTS Resolutions No. 1008/2021 and No. 1009/2021, of September 15, 2021, there was an increase in the ceiling on the sale or investment values ​​of the properties, according to the territorial cut, with a variation between R$ 135 thousand and R$264 thousand.

For the Casa Verde e Amarela program, there was a reduction in interest rates. The new rates are now in force for families with gross monthly family income of up to R$ 2 thousand (Track 2 of the program), remaining at 4.75% per year in the North and Northeast regions and 5% per year in other regions of the country, the which represents a reduction of 0.25 pp

For families with a gross monthly income of R$4,000 to R$7,000, the new interest rate will be 7.66% pa, 0.50 pp lower than the current rate.

Contracts with the new conditions can now be made at branches, through the Caixa Habitação App or at CAIXA Aqui Correspondents.