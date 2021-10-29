Calls, injuries and embezzlement: see the impact of the marathon games in Flamengo and Atlético-MG | brazilian series a

The decisive game for the 29th round of the Brasileirão pits Flamengo and Atlético-MG, two favorites for the title of the competition, against Flamengo and highlights the strength of the two teams. Both lived with a routine of absences throughout the season, mainly due to calls and injuries.

With the tight schedule, still a reflection of the stoppage of activities between March and June 2020, Brazilian football teams have been playing more in less time. As the two teams went to the end of practically all competitions that participated in the season, Atlético-MG and Flamengo are among the clubs in Serie A with more games in the period: 62 and 61, respectively. Only Bahia (63), Athletico-PR (62) and Palmeiras (61) played as many matches as the pair.

Calls harm; rooster suffers less

Owners of two of the best squads in Brazil, Flamengo and Atlético-MG had their seasons affected by national team games. As it wasn’t often that the two could not play when they were short of the players called up, both suffered from these absences during the season.

For having ceded Guilherme Arana to the Seleção in the Olympics, Atlético-MG has more games lacking in squads than Flamengo, which refused to release striker Pedro for the same competition. In addition to the left-back, Franco, Junior Alonso and Vargas were also absent from Galo throughout the season. At Flamengo, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel, Isla and Piris da Motta were out of the team because they were representing their countries in the qualifiers and Copa América. The one who felt the embezzlement less was Atlético. see the numbers:

Performances without the summoned players Flamengo Atlético-MG Games 10 16 victories 5 12 draws 1 two Defeats 4 two Utilization 53.3% 79.1%

sick leave worry

The technical committees of Atlético-MG and Flamengo also had to unfold during the season because of the injuries. Medical problems were constant. Including cases of covid, flu and the like, there were 47 casualties in each of the teams.

Despite the high number of problems, both clubs can celebrate that each team has had only one surgery this season. Rafael, Atletico-MG’s goalkeeper, suffered a fracture and dislocation in his right shoulder in April and was out until September. He was the player who lost the most games in the season due to injury: 36 duels.

The other surgical case involving the two teams is red and black and recent: Pedro. The striker had to undergo arthroscopy to correct a meniscus injury in his right knee. Fla’s 21 shirt is the athlete with the most visits to the medical department this season: five times. There were two recent problems in his right knee, when he was out against Cuiabá and played with Juventude until he felt the blow again. In addition to a sprained left ankle, an injury to the left thigh, and the removal from taking covid-19.

Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Caio come just below the number of visits to the medical department this season: four times each. The Uruguayan, Flamengo’s important embezzlement in recent commitments, is treating a grade two thigh injury suffered by Uruguay. The midfielder had another thigh injury in September, picked up covid in June and sprained his right ankle in April.

The defender spent a long time away between June and September to treat a chronic knee problem. It took about 50 days for this recovery. In addition, Rodrigo Caio lost games due to an edema in his right calf in July, a fibrosis in the adductor muscle of the right thigh in April and an injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh earlier this season.

On Atlético-MG’s side, nine players went to DM alvinegro three times each this season: Diego Tardelli, Jair, Keno, Mariano, Marrony, Nacho Fernández, Savarino, Vargas and Zaracho. As already mentioned, Rafael was the one who lost the most games through injury (36) followed by Keno (19) and Jair (15). Shirt 11 had two injuries on his left thigh and also got a virus. The steering wheel had two injuries in the thigh and a dislocation in the right shoulder in July.

Nacho Fernández, one of the pillars of Atlético-MG in 2021, defrauded Galo in six games due to medical problems. In June, midfielder had a flu and then covid. In July, he had to stay away to treat a strain on his left thigh.

Another important piece, Savarino defrauded Atlético-MG by injury in 10 games. The last one was the 2-1 victory over Fortaleza, which classified the team to the final of the Copa do Brasil. However, the Venezuelan seems to have recovered from the pubic pain and should face Flamengo. The other injuries that repelled the attacking midfielder were in the groin and adductor tendon of the right thigh.

The “ironmen” of the marathon

In this sequence of games, some athletes resist more, suffer little from medical problems and become a reference within the teams due to their regularity. On the Flamengo side, we can highlight Willian Arão, Vitinho and Michael, while for Atlético-MG the most present are Hulk and Everson.

The striker of Galo, one of the greatest highlights of Brazilian football in 2021, is, along with the goalkeeper, the record holder of games for the Minas Gerais club in the season. The two have 56 games played. The goalkeeper, however, has more minutes on the field than the attacker: 5,462 to 4,666.

