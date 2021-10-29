Can you lose weight without training? Understand what the energy balance is – 10/29/2021

Before starting this text, I would like you to focus on two words that are super important and, as much as they seem alike, have different concepts: slim down and lose weight.

There is a big difference between losing weight on the scale (which is a number that considers everything in our body) and losing weight (which is a reduction in body fat). When we exercise, eat properly and hydrate properly, we have an improvement in body composition—we lose fat and gain muscle.

That said, can you lose weight on diet alone? As long as you take in fewer calories than you burn, you’re likely to have a reduction in weight (having a change in both fat and lean mass).

To achieve the weight loss process (or the maintenance of a healthy body weight), it is essential to find a balance between the energy consumed and the energy spent (through exercise and activities of daily living, in addition to what we already spend through metabolism basal); we call the association of these two elements energy balance.

When our caloric intake is equivalent to our energy expenditure, body weight will be maintained.

If you consume more calories than you expend, the excess energy will be stored in the form of fat and weight gain will occur.

When you eat fewer calories than you expend, the body uses energy from your energy stores (fat) and you lose weight.

Whether you are trying to reduce, increase or maintain your body weight, it is important to create a sustainable, safe and enjoyable eating pattern.

So, in addition to changing their diet, people trying to lose weight (improve their body composition) often increase their activity levels to create an even bigger calorie deficit—this allows them to follow a less restrictive diet and eat more than they like.

You may lose weight without exercising or increasing the amount of physical activity you do—as long as you burn more calories than you take in (caloric deficit).

However, exercise does much more for your health than it helps to maintain body weight changes. A balanced and healthy lifestyle is ideal and recommended, as in addition to improve your overall body composition (increase in muscle and reduction in body fat, actually getting thin), you’ll reap many benefits from exercise for general health, such as improved blood glucose, reduced inflammatory markers, improved mood and mental health, improved cardiovascular, improved bone health, reduced risk of chronic diseases, improved coordination, and balance etc.

Dieting but sedentary

It’s possible lose weight only through dietary changes. To do this, you need to create a caloric deficit, which means consuming fewer calories than you burn on a daily basis. However, everything has a limit and there comes a time when you will need an extra expense, that is, a help from physical exercise, as low-calorie diets can cause compensatory changes in your body, including increased appetite and mass loss muscle (here I reinforce that by losing muscle, you also lose weight on the scale, which is not necessarily good!), making it more difficult to maintain weight over time.

Furthermore, sedentary lifestyle triggers several pathologies. The study Sedentary Behaviors and Cardiometabolic Risk: An Isotemporal Substitution Analysis shows that the time we spend sedentary is associated with an increase in cardiometabolic risk markers—such as increased waist circumference, blood pressure, blood glucose, insulin, and triglycerides, and reduced “good” cholesterol (HDL).

Thus, in the long term, sedentary behavior can lead to death from various causes, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some types of cancer. already the study Prolonged Leisure Time Spent Sitting in Relation to Cause-Specific Mortality in a Large US cohort points out that people who sit for more than six hours a day have a 19% higher mortality rate compared to those who spend less than three hours in the chair.

Exercising, with a messed-up diet

“I train and I can eat anything!” The benefits of regular exercise are many, as I mentioned above. But is exercise — without following a healthy diet — an effective weight loss strategy?

A study that examined exercise-only weight-reduction plans followed by women who exercised three times a week for four or eight weeks —but who didn’t change their diets and ate any food, without any moderation— couldn’t lose Weight.

A UK study involving young women (normal weight, overweight and obese) divided into 2 experiments. For the first experiment, 34 women aged between 18 and 32 years performed circuit exercise sessions three times a week for a total of four weeks. The second experiment involved 36 women of the same age group who participated in the same training sessions, but for a total of eight weeks.

The aim of the study was to determine whether exercise alone would lead to weight loss in women, but the participants were not told this. Instead, they were told that the study would examine the effects of exercise on cognition and cardiorespiratory fitness. At the end of the four- and eight-week programs, the researchers found that none of the women had lost weight—only women who were already normal weight had a positive point in improving their musculature.

The bottom line is that regular exercise is vital for good health, but it must be combined with healthy eating for a good result.

Key to success: combine healthy eating with regular exercise

Research shows that combining calorie reduction with increased physical activity is more effective than just cutting calories. A 2021 study randomized 239 people with heavier body weights into four groups: a calorie-restricted-only group that acted as the control group; a group that restricted calorie intake but also did strength training; a group that restricted calorie intake but participated in resistance training; a group that combined caloric restriction, strength training and endurance training.

All participants followed a diet that created a caloric deficit of 25% to 30%. They followed this eating plan for 6 months. The exercise groups did supervised exercise routines 3 times a week. As expected, all groups lost similar amounts of weight on the calorie-restricted diet.

But after 3 years, most groups have regained most of the weight they lost. The only exceptions were in the group that followed the diet and performed strength and resistance training.

Furthermore, although weight loss was similar between groups, the exercise groups lost more body fat and maintained their lean mass (lost weight) and the control group lost lean mass (only lost weight on the scale). It is worth stressing that keeping lean mass during weight loss is essential, as it is very important for your metabolism.

A review of 66 studies (2015) showed that programs that combined reduced-calorie diets with exercise were better at reducing body fat and maintaining lean mass than those that focused on diet alone. Researchers even found that resistance training was effective in increasing fat reduction and lean mass maintenance.

A 2012 study of 399 postmenopausal women found that those who followed a calorie-restricted diet and participated in an aerobic exercise program lost: 8.4% more weight than women following exercise-only programs, 2 .3% more weight than women who follow a low-calorie diet.

All that said: the best option is to combine a healthy eating pattern with exercise (nothing more than we already knew, but now with data) — reducing fat and maintaining muscle mass. The most important factors when creating a diet or workout plan are safety, flexibility and sustainability.

References:

Whitaker, KM; et al. Sedentary Behaviors and Cardiometabolic Risk: An Isotemporal Substitution Analysis. AMERICAN JOURNAL OF EPIDEMIOLOGY. Vol. 187 Nr. 2 Page: 181 – 189 Date of publication: 02/01/2018.

D’Innocenzo S, Biagi C, Lanari M. Obesity and the Mediterranean Diet: A Review of Evidence of the Role and Sustainability of the Mediterranean Diet. Nutrients. 2019;11(6):1306. Published 2019 Jun 9. doi:10.3390/nu11061306.

Patel, AV; et al. Prolonged Leisure Time Spent Sitting in Relation to Cause-Specific Mortality in a Large US Cohort. AMERICAN JOURNAL OF EPIDEMIOLOGY.Vol. 187 Nr. 10 Page: 2151 – 2158 Date of publication: 10/01/2018.

Agnoli C, Sieri S, Ricceri F, et al. Adherence to a Mediterranean diet and long-term changes in weight and waist circumference in the EPIC-Italy cohort. Nutrition diabetes. 2018;8(1):22. Published 2018 Apr 25. doi:10.1038/s41387-018-0023-3.

Foster-Schubert KE, Alfano CM, Duggan CR, et al. Effect of diet and exercise, alone or combined, on weight and body composition in overweight-to-obese postmenopausal women. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2012;20(8):1628-1638. doi:10.1038/oby.2011.76.

Gardner CD, Trepanowski JF, Del Gobbo LC, et al. Effect of Low-Fat vs. Low-Carbohydrate Diet on 12-Month Weight Loss in Overweight Adults and the Association With Genotype Pattern or Insulin Secretion: The DIETFITS Randomized Clinical Trial [published correction appears in JAMA. 2018 Apr 3;319(13):1386] [published correction appears in JAMA. 2018 Apr 24;319(16):1728]. JAMA. 2018;319(7):667-679. doi:10.1001/jama.2018.0245.

Clark JE. Diet, exercise or diet with exercise: comparing the effectiveness of treatment options for weight loss and changes in fitness for adults (18-65 years old) who are overfat, or obese; systematic review and meta-analysis [published correction appears in J Diabetes Metab Disord. 2015;14:73]. J Diabetes Metab Disorder. 2015;14:31. Published 2015 Apr 17. doi:10.1186/s40200-015-0154-1.

Hall KD, Kahan S. Maintenance of Lost Weight and Long-Term Management of Obesity. Med Clin North Am. 2018;102(1):183-197. doi:10.1016/j.mcna.2017.08.012.

Trexler, ET, Smith-Ryan, AE & Norton, LE Metabolic adaptation to weight loss: implications for the athlete. J Int Soc Sports Nutr 11, 7 (2014). https://doi.org/10.1186/1550-2783-11-7.

Rojo-Tirado MA, Benito PJ, Ruiz JR, et al. Body Composition Changes after a Weight Loss Intervention: A 3-Year Follow-Up Study. Nutrients. 2021;13(1):164. Published 2021 Jan 7. doi:10.3390/nu13010164.

Turicchi J, O’Driscoll R, Finlayson G, et al. Associations between the proportion of fat-free mass loss during weight loss, changes in appetite, and subsequent weight change: results from a randomized 2-stage dietary intervention trial, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Volume 111, Issue 3, March 2020, Pages 536-544. 2020.

Ruegsegger GN, Booth FW. Health Benefits of Exercise. Cold Spring Harb Perspect Med. 2018;8(7):a029694. Published 2018 Jul 2. doi:10.1101/cshperspect.a029694.

Baptist Health. Here’s Why Exercise — Without Dieting — Doesn’t Work for Weight Loss. Available at: https://baptisthealth.net/baptist-health-news/heres-why-exercise-without-dieting-doesnt-work-for-weight-loss/.