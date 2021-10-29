Captain and Bayern idol, Neuer breaks silence after suffered massacre and makes a strong outburst; Look

Goalkeeper and club idol, Neuer vented after a 5-0 rout at the German Cup

Unrecognizable, the Bayern Munchen suffered his first rout in over a year against the Borussia Monchengladbach. For the second phase of the german cup, the team of Lewandowski, Neuer and company was defeated by 5 to 0 and is eliminated from the competition.

O was the goalkeeper and idol of the Bavarians who broke the silence and vented after the massacre suffered. Neuer used social media to criticize the club’s performance.

“It’s hard to describe what happened in Gladbach yesterday. This cannot happen to us the way it was. Now, we have to react on Saturday,” wrote the goalkeeper in an Instagram story.

Bayern try to recover from the rout this Saturday (30), visit the Union Berlin trying to keep the lead of the german championship.

With 22 points, those commanded by Julian Naglesmann are in first place, one point ahead of the runner-up Borussia Dortmund.