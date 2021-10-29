Car is removed after 47 years parked in the same location

A Lancia Fulvia sedan model car was removed from Zamboni Street in Conegliano, Italy, after being parked in the same location for 47 years. The removal took place on the 20th of this month of October. Considered one of the neighborhood’s icons and tourist symbol, the vehicle, which belongs to 94-year-old Angelo Fregolent, will undergo a restoration process.

The owner used to put the car in place because of its proximity to the newsstand where Fregolent worked. But in 1974 the car was no longer removed from the site and, as time went by, it deteriorated and the owner could no longer take it out.

And so that the vehicle could be removed from Zamboni Street, several debates were held between residents and government officials, since the position of Lancia Fulvia has been the same for almost 50 years and is inserted in the history of the region. Even the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, recalled that he had seen his car parked in the space since he went to school. Today, it is no longer allowed to park cars on the sidewalks.

After undergoing the restoration process in Vicenza, Angelo Fregolent’s car will be housed in the garden of the Cerletti Enological School, where it will be placed as a monument. The idea of ​​restoring the Lancia came from businessman Giovanni Berton, who had the help of two vintage car enthusiasts.

