Carille relates Luiz Felipe to catch Athletico-PR and Jean Mota is barred

Algoz do Fluminense on Wednesday night, the saints he trained at CT Rei Pelé during the afternoon of this Thursday and, shortly after, released the information related to the confrontation with Athletico-PR, for the Brazilian Championship. Defender Luiz Felipe is part of the list, while midfielder Jean Mota, agreed with Inter Miami, was barred.

Recovered from a thigh injury, Luiz Felipe participated in the training and showed that he is ready to return. Defender Emiliano Velazquez and left-back Felipe Jonatan were also linked by Fabio Carille – both felt physical problems against Fluminense.

On the other hand, defender Kaiky and midfielder Gabriel Pirani remain as embezzled. The first transitions after a thigh injury and the second recovers from an ankle problem. Vinícius Zanocelo and Marinho will have to be automatically suspended for the third yellow card.

Related to the #CAPxSAN. On top of them! pic.twitter.com/eZzUnMfN0c — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) October 28, 2021

Camacho (thigh), Léo Baptistão (calf), Jobson (ankle) and Kevin Malthus, John and Sandry (knee) are kept apart. As well as Jean Mota, who served an automatic suspension against Fluminense, but is already settled with Inter Miami.

In an attempt to keep Santos’ reaction in the Brazilian Championship, a possible lineup has João Paulo; Danilo Boza, Robson and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Vinicius Balieiro, Felipe Jonatan, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Angelo and Diego Tardelli.

The confrontation between Santos and Athtico-PR is scheduled for 17:00 (GMT) this Saturday, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Arena da Baixada. With 32 points, three more than Juventude, the team from Alvinegro occupies 16th place, the first outside the relegation zone.

