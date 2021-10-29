Casa Verde e Amarela: lower interest rates and new ceiling come into effect this Thursday | Economy

FreePik New rules for Casa Verde and Amarela will take effect from this Thursday (28)

This Thursday (28) the new rules for the Casa Verde e Amarela program, substitute for Minha Casa, Minha Vida, will start to apply. The changes bring lower interest rates and a new ceiling for low-income housing. Check out the changes:

Unification of interest rates

All families with an income of up to R$ 2 thousand per month will have access to the same interest rate.

North and Northeast: 4.25% per year for FGTS shareholders, and 4.75% per year for non-shareholders;

South, Southeast and Midwest: 4.5% per year for FGTS shareholders, and 5% per year for non-shareholders.

Temporary reduction in interest rates



By the end of 2022, families with a monthly income of R$4,000 to R$7,000 will pay lower interest rates. The reduction is 0.5 percentage point.

FGTS quotaholders for three years or more: interest of 7.16% per year;

For those who are not FGTS shareholders: interest rates drop from 8.16% to 7.66% per year.

new roof

With the new rules, the ceiling – that is, the maximum cost – of real estate has also changed. Now, it varies according to the region and the number of inhabitants in the municipality.

Capitals classified by IBGE as metropolises:

DF, RJ and SP:

went from R$240 thousand to R$264 thousand;

went from R$215 thousand to R$236.5 thousand;

went from R$ 190 thousand to R$ 209 thousand.

Other capitals and municipalities with a population greater than or equal to 250 thousand inhabitants classified by the IBGE as regional capitals and municipalities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants in the metropolitan regions of Campinas, Baixada Santista and Integrated Capital Development Regions:

DF, RJ and SP:

went from R$230 thousand to R$253 thousand;

went from R$ 190 thousand to R$ 209 thousand;

went from R$ 180 thousand to R$ 198 thousand.

Municipalities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants and municipalities with less than 100 thousand inhabitants in the metropolitan regions of Campinas, Baixada Santista and Integrated Regions of Capital Development and municipalities with less than 250 thousand inhabitants classified by the IBGE as regional capitals:

DF, RJ and SP:

went from R$ 180 thousand to R$ 198 thousand;

went from R$170 thousand to R$187 thousand;

went from R$165 thousand to R$181.5 thousand.

Municipalities with a population greater than 50,000 inhabitants and less than 100,000 inhabitants:

DF, RJ and SP:

went from BRL 145 thousand to BRL 166.75 thousand:

went from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 161.1 thousand;

went from R$135 thousand to R$155.25 thousand.

Municipalities with a population greater than 20,000 inhabitants and less than 50,000 inhabitants:

DF, RJ and SP:

went from R$ 145 thousand to R$ 159.5 thousand;

went from R$140 thousand to R$154 thousand;

went from R$ 135 thousand to R$ 148.5 thousand.

