Casagrande rebuts critics who attack him using fight against drugs: ‘Pure hate and ignorance’ | Sport



Walter Casagrande – Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay

Published 10/28/2021 6:36 PM

Commentator Walter Casagrande countered the attacks he received after criticizing the homophobic statements by the Brazilian volleyball team’s central Maurício Souza. After being called ‘addict’ and ‘snorter’ on social media, the former athlete used his column on the ‘GE’ portal to say that these comments reinforce society’s prejudice.

“After the Mauricio Souza case, prejudiced people started attacking me in the usual way, using my disease as aggression. I was hospitalized for a year, from September 2007 to October 2008. I left discharge and continued my treatment until I reached the point. I’m in today. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, obviously I don’t use drugs and I’m not usually on the street at dawn,” explained the commentator.

“This type of attack only reinforces the size of prejudice in our society, and most aggressors have no knowledge of the matter. Others cannot understand, and many are really prejudiced,” continued the former attacker.

“Everything the cattle and robots are talking about is out of pure hatred and ignorance. These people go crazy with rage when they are exposed for the crimes they commit. And then they show their hatred by attacking who they consider the person who most exposed the truth at that moment “concluded Casagrande.