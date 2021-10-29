Casares reaffirms an agreement on Crespo’s departure: “the doors are open” – 10/28/2021

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, reaffirmed in his participation in the program “Bola da Vez”, on ESPN, that the departure of Hernán Crespo from the technical command was by mutual agreement. The manager admitted that he was bothered by the team’s drop in performance, which contributed to the decision. Still, he says the doors are open for the Argentine to return to Morumbi in the future.

“Crespo came, responded with a dynamic game. Every week we hold evaluation meetings. Every Monday or Tuesday, from the previous week. And there were more meetings, this was put by Hernán himself, by Muricy, by everyone We have a difficult path to overcome. São Paulo fell very seriously in its performances, its dynamics. And Crespo himself already showed the difficulty in overcoming them. That doesn’t put him down. And even so, São Paulo, for three rounds , he still tried, he insisted. After that, it was discussed and it was in common agreement, because Hernán himself felt a difficulty in reacting,” explained Casares.

Hernán Crespo left the day before São Paulo’s match against Ceará, by Brasileirão, on October 14th. The Argentine came from five consecutive draws. On the same day he left Morumbi, the São Paulo club announced the return of Rogério Ceni.

“I always say that I told Rogério that, when he was champion for Flamengo, in the game that São Paulo won in the last round of the Brazilian Championship. I hugged Ceni and said: ‘One day we’ll work together again’, And it happened. I say the same thing to Hernán Crespo. Crespo is a great professional. He’s a person who is more new to the position, in experience as a coach. But he can return to São Paulo. So it’s very important that the professionals who pass through São Paulo leave the door open. And Crespo has this door open. This all requires an understanding. And I say in closing: Crespo left a legacy, not just the title, that São Paulo hasn’t for 16 years won. For 16 years, São Paulo did not claim champion. Crespo was the coach who led us to win with the athletes, who are good athletes, but he also left a legacy,” added Casares.

“Bola da Vez” with Julio Casares will air next Saturday (30), at 23:30. São Paulo’s next game will be on Sunday, against Inter.