Catholic Church stops the abortion of an 11-year-old girl raped by a relative in Bolivia | International

The case of an 11-year-old girl who became pregnant as a result of rape is again shaking Bolivia. The minor, at first, wanted to make use of the right to legal termination of pregnancy, but was dissuaded by the Catholic Church. Society has split into two sides, as criticism rains against the religious who intervened, the journalists who informed that legal abortion would be carried out, the government and feminists.

The girl was hospitalized in a health service in the Bolivian region of Santa Cruz, waiting for one of the types of abortion that are allowed in the country: when the pregnancy is the result of rape or the product of an incestuous relationship. Abortion is also authorized when the mother’s life is at risk. The minor was raped by a 61-year-old man, father of her stepfather. The abuses took place during the ten months she had to live with this man in a Santa Cruz location, while her mother and stepfather worked in La Paz. The rapist is currently in prison. Six years ago, the girl’s older sister was also raped. On that occasion, the author was his own father, who also ended up in prison.

More information

Some media outlets reported that abortion would be practiced, which put the Catholic Church on alert. Several religious spoke with the girl’s mother and convinced her to give up her purpose. The girl left the hospital and was taken to a Catholic shelter for girls who are in a similar situation. According to one of the police in charge of the case, the Church offered to pay a monthly fee to the girl’s family so that she would not interrupt the pregnancy.

In a statement, the religious institution stated that “the only solution is to save, care and support with love both lives” and offered “welcome and care to the girl and the little being in her womb, giving free hospitality at the Mothers’ Center Mother Mary Adolescents, ensuring material, medical, psychological and spiritual support for maternity and the post-maternity period”.

The Minister of Government (Interior), Eduardo del Castillo, tweeted in response that “when an 11-year-old girl is forced to give birth as a result of a rape, all her rights are being violated.” And he added: “We regret that some institutions feel they have the authority to prevent the legal termination of a pregnancy under doctrinal and moral criteria.” Public defender Nadia Cruz went further. He affirmed that the actions of the Catholic Church were “criminal”, he said that “a girl is being tortured” and stressed that he would inform the Vatican about the case.

The pro-life groups are based on the fact that the victim is five months pregnant, longer than the 13 weeks considered as a reference for the practice of legal abortion. The girl was not aware of her pregnancy until she was at an advanced stage. From a legal standpoint, however, the length of gestation makes no difference.

The only requirements required by law are that there is a report of rape and the consent of the mother – or, if she is a minor, of her guardians. However, doctors often refuse to comply with the law and to perform abortions on raped women and girls. From 2014 to date, 508 legal abortions were performed, 48% of them in victims under 18 years of age.

In the past, the justice’s resistance to legal abortion was reflected in a series of requirements that ended up preventing the termination of pregnancy. Feminist organizations asked the Constitutional Court for a simplification of procedures, and they were accepted. But there is still resistance among doctors, fostered by different Churches. In 2018, a bill called for doctors to be required to perform abortions allowed by law, but rejection by health unions prevented its approval.

