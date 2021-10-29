Cauã Reymond celebrates a partnership with his brother, Pavel, in a soap opera and recalls his mother’s request on her deathbed: ‘United for ever’

The first novel of nine unreleased after the start of the pandemic, “A place in the sun”, it even seems to have a hint of “Mother’s Love”. But this has nothing to do with the plot shown recently on Globo. In the story that debuts on the 8th, Cauã Reymond plays special roles for him emotionally, which made him reconnect with his own mother, Denise Reymond, who died in 2019, shortly before the start of work for this production, due to cancer.

Read more: Watch the first teaser of ‘A place in the sun’ and meet some characters from the next nine o’clock soap opera

He gives life to Christian and Renato, twins who go to the orphanage as babies, but only one of them, Renato, is adopted and ends up getting rich. The playboy dies shortly after meeting his poor brother, who takes his place. The telenovela talks, above all, about opportunity. And the story made Cauã remember and find out more about Denise, who was also an adopted daughter.

“The soap opera made me think about my mother’s reality. She was adopted in a very sad circumstance. He lost his sister to malnutrition. So the family decided to hand her over to someone else. It passed from hand to hand until it reached my grandmother. The story of one of the brothers looking for opportunities reminded me of his trajectory. It was very strong for me that. I discovered it during the novel,” recalls Cauã.

Denise Reymond with her children Cauã and Pável Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The discovery, incidentally, came by his brother, Pavel Reymond, who is his stunt double in the novel, in the scenes where the twins appear together. This union is still a beautiful posthumous gift to Denise.

“It was my mother’s dream to see us together.” She asked on her deathbed that we remain together forever. Somehow, the soap opera brought this – highlights Cauã, with teary eyes.

The idea of ​​bringing the two together in the telenovela came from a person who was once very close to the family, Alinne Moraes, who plays Barbara, Cauã’s romantic couple in the telenovela. The two dated in real life between 2002 and 2005, and she thought of the idea in early rehearsals.

— I met Maurício (Farias, director) and spoke in an unpretentious way, so as not to put pressure on, it was even a little awkward. But since it wasn’t my idea, I thought Alinne had an intuition and I should pass. My brother didn’t have a lot of experience, he did some auditions, went on set with me. It was very important. Pavel was very affectionate and considerate. At the same time, I was looking at my real brother. That was very powerful – evaluates Cauã.

Pavel and Cauã Reymond on the film set of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Even with only an amateur experience in acting, Pavel did so well that he ended up winning an as-yet-unrevealed character in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. He will appear in some of the 107 chapters of the novel.

— In several important moments, he was the guy who returned the ball to Cauã. It’s a difficult task. We put him in a robbery,” praises the director.