Cauã Reymond draws attention alongside his handsome brother at an airport

Early in the evening of this Thursday, October 28th, Cauã Reymond was clicked in the hall of Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro. The actor was accompanied by his younger brother, Pavel Reymond. The handsome ones caught the attention of fans and lavished sympathy.

For those who don’t know, Pavel acted as Cauã’s double in some scenes of the next TV Globo soap opera, “Um Lugar ao Sol”. In the plot, Cauã plays the twins Renato and Christian, separated while still babies. In the scenes that show the encounters between the protagonists, he was the one opposite Cauã. The idea of ​​putting him in this role, according to the artist, came from Alinne Moraes, to whom he was married for three years and who, in the soap opera, gives life to the wife of one of his characters.

“When I was studying with Alinne Moraes and our coach, during a break between readings, Aline asked who would be my double and she asked: ‘why isn’t it your brother?’ That was reverberating inside me, I went to change clothes, I found Mauricio (Farias, director of the soap opera). I spoke to him in an unpretentious way, I didn’t want to put pressure on him”, he highlighted Cauã.

“As it was not my idea and I thought it was interesting to come from a co-worker who knew my brother, because Alinne and I were married for 3 years”, said the actor, married to Mariana Goldfarb.

With amateur experience, Pavel took tests and passed. The brother was beyond happy: “It was right. Even though he has no technical experience, he was on a very attentive, affectionate set and was very powerful, regardless of any difficulty we had had, we had the look. And our mother was leaving, said on her deathbed that she wanted me and my brother together in everything. I think that in a way ‘A Place in the Sun’ provided that”, said Cauã, without holding back his tears.

