Cauã Reymond fulfills his mother’s last wish in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’; know which one! | a place in the sun

Cauã managed to perform your mother’s last wish in the plot that debuts on 8/11. Denise Marques, who died in 2019 from cancer, asked the actor and his brother, Pavel Reymond, go together.
“It was my mother’s dream, something she said on her deathbed, it’s even strong to say it like this: she wanted to see us together in everything, for us to be together forever. Somehow, the soap opera brought this sincere place.” , he stated.
Pavel Reymond will double for his brother, Cauã Reymond, in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: ‘Alinne Moraes que suggested’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
- Pavel is Cauã’s stunt double in the project with artistic direction by Mauritius Farias.
- The idea of this partnership arose from a comment made by Alinne Moraes during one of the team’s first meetings for the soap opera.
- Siblings on the mother’s side, Cauã and Pavel are eight years apart and grew up far apart:
“When Cauã was 14 years old, he went to live with his father in the South. Then he went to work abroad as a model. So, we stayed a long time away, but he sent me postcards”, said the youngest of the Reymonds .
Pavel is eight years younger than Cauã — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“We lived together more when I came to Rio and we came to live together before I moved to college,” recalled Pável.
“Today we have a super close family, super united. Me, him, Sofia and our grandmother. For sure, the soap opera was very important. Not only in our relationship as a brother, but in our work”, he added.
Pavel and Cauã Reymond backstage at ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Cauã commented on Pavel’s TV debut and stressed that the blood and affective bond ended up being a driving force at the time of recording, since there was a truth between them on set:
“It was right. Because even though he didn’t have technical experience in making television, he was on a very attentive set. It was very powerful.”
“Regardless of any difficulty we had, I looked at this brother and there was a lot of emotion in the air.”
Cauã Reymond in the new call of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo
✅ Christian and Christofer babies will be separated after losing their mother in childbirth in Goiânia. Christofer is adopted by a couple from Rio de Janeiro and renamed as Renato by adoptive parents.
✅ Christian is left in a shelter by the biological father.
✅ Twins grow up in opposite realities, with completely different personalities, unaware of each other’s existence.
✅ The brothers’ fate is changed when their paths cross and, after a tragedy, Christian takes the place of the brother.
