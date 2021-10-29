Cauã Reymond’s brother steals the scene when caught with the actor at an airport

Actor Cauã Reymond was photographed with his brother, Pavel Reymond, at an airport and the duo’s beauty drew attention

Like brother, Cauã Reymond (41) was caught boarding at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro.

Beside Pavel Reymond, the actor was photographed on the spot with a simple look and carrying bags as he headed for his flight.

Full of sympathy, Cauã Reymond smiled and posed for the camera when he saw the paparazzo. Also, he stopped to take pictures with some fans.

During the apparition of the husband of Mariana Goldfarb (31) with Pavel Reymond, it was possible to see the resemblance between the two and that beauty belongs to the family.

Months ago, the heartthrob shared a photo with his brother and paid a birthday tribute to him.

It is good to remember that Pavel Reymond began his studies in dramaturgy to be Cauã Reymond’s stunt double in the next nine o’clock soap opera, a place in the sun.

Check out Cauã Reymond and his brother, Pavel Reymond:

Cauã Reymond is spotted with his brother at an airport / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Cauã Reymond is spotted with his brother at an airport / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Cauã Reymond is spotted with his brother at an airport / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Cauã Reymond is spotted with his brother at an airport / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Cauã Reymond is spotted with his brother at an airport / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Cauã Reymond is spotted with his brother at an airport / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Cauã Reymond is spotted with his brother at an airport / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews Cauã Reymond is spotted with his brother at an airport / photo: Webert Belicio / Agnews





Last accessed: 29 Oct 2021 – 07:43:55 (403201).