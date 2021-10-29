‘Cazuza asked me to take AZT with him’

Ney Matogrosso is the guest of this week’s Splash Interview. In a chat with Zeca Camargo, the singer, who opened the game about nude that he accidentally published recently, also talked about his relationship with Cazuza and the last days with his friend, who died of complications from AIDS in July 1990.

I was delighted to visit him when he lived here near me. I went there just to massage his foot. He said: ‘Run your hand very lightly, Ney, because my foot hurts a lot’. And I would stay there for hours, passing my hand.

At the time, Cazuza was being treated with AZT (azidothymidine), a cocktail of various substances — including antibiotics and antivirals — used to treat people with HIV.

He wanted me to take AZT with him. I said: ‘Wow, Cazuza, I’m not taking AZT’. He said: ‘Wow, we’re going to be on the same wavelength’ (laughs). His face, right?

Ney Matogrosso is Zeca Camargo’s guest on Splash Interview this week Image: Marcos Hermes/Disclosure

In the interview, Ney tells Zeca that his longtime partner, Marco de Maria, knew about his relationship with Cazuza. “We never parted, not even when I was with Marco, who wasn’t jealous of him either,” said the singer.

For “Ney Matogrosso – A Biografia”, a book released by journalist Julio Maria in July this year, Ney told details of some fights between him and Cazuza: “I could hide that we fought, hide that he spat on me, that I gave a slap him in the face. None of that I needed to say, but it would be a mess, right?”.

Ney also spoke about the new album, “Nu Com a Minha Música”, released yesterday on all digital platforms, guaranteed confidentiality about the partners he already had and said “no problems with nudity”. Check out the Splash Interview in full!