CBF says Tite’s son acknowledged error while liking homophobic post by Mauricio Souza

Mauricio Souza, a former athlete from Minas, was homophobic when he criticized the publisher DC Comics for revealing that the Superman character will discover himself bisexual

The repercussion of the post with homophobic content from the player volleyball Mauricio Souza keeps giving talk. And the like of Matheus Bachi, son of Tite, in the post made the CBF manifest.

The entity that commands football in Brazil reaffirmed the commitment to have a football free from prejudice.

According to the newspaper The globe, a direct conversation between CBF and Matheus Bachi was made immediately about the interaction of the assistant and Tite’s son.

In addition, according to the publication, Matheus recognized the error by liking the post and not sharing with ‘such an opinion’ given by Mauricio.

Understand the story:

In recent weeks, Maurício Souza has made several posts considered homophobic on his social networks. The one that most resonated, however, is the one in which the central criticizes the publisher DC Comics for having revealed that the Superman character will discover himself bisexual.

“Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal… Let’s go see where we end up…”, wrote the player, with the image of Superman kissing a boy.

Maurício’s post had an immediate reaction from the pointer Douglas Souza, the center’s partner in the Brazilian volleyball team. Douglas, who is an open homosexual, did not send a message to Souza, but it was clear that it was a “message”.

“Funny that I didn’t ‘go straight’ seeing male superheroes kissing women… If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I’ve got something new for your fragile heterosexuality. There will be kissing. Thanks, DC, for think about representing all of us and not just a part”, posted the pointer.

After pressure from sponsors, Mauricio was released from Minas, the club that defended even the controversy.