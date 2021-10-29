CBF speaks out after son of Tite likes Maurício Souza’s posts

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) spoke out after the technical assistant of the Brazilian team, Matheus Bachi, son of coach Tite, enjoyed homophobic publications by volleyball player Maurício Souza.

To the newspaper O Globo, the organization said that it spoke with Bachi about the situation and that he said he was wrong when interacting with the post because “he does not share such an opinion”. According to the newspaper, Tite’s son liked the posts in which Maurício Souza criticizes the bisexuality of Joe Kent, the new Superman, and supports a kiss between the original Superman and Wonder Woman, published today in response to his resignation from Minas Tennis Club.

“(CBF) became aware of the facts and spoke directly with the aforementioned official, who acknowledged his error in ‘liking’ the post, as he does not share such an opinion,” explained the entity. “The Confederation reinforces its commitment to football free from any prejudice or discrimination. Through the ‘Todos Iguais’ campaign, which has been in existence for almost a decade, it defends a solidarity sport that integrates all colors, origins, beliefs, genders or physical conditions , using as a platform for dissemination their competitions and activities of the Brazilian team”, he added.

After the statement, Matheus Bachi withdrew the likes from the publications and stopped following the central on social networks.