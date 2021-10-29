CBF speaks out after son of Tite likes publication with homophobic content by Maurício Souza

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) spoke after the technical assistant of the Brazilian Team Matheus Bachi, son of coach Tite, likes publication of homophobic content by volleyball player Maurício Souza. To the newspaper ‘O Globo’, the organization said that it spoke to Bachi about the situation and that he said he was wrong when interacting with the post because he “does not share such an opinion”.

> Check the updated ranking of Brasileirão 2021 and simulate the rounds!

– [A CBF] became aware of the facts and spoke directly with the aforementioned official, who acknowledged his mistake by ‘liking’ the post, as he does not share such an opinion – explained the entity.

– The Confederation reinforces its commitment to football free from any prejudice or discrimination. Through the ‘Todos Iguais’ campaign, which has been in existence for almost a decade, it defends a solidary sport that integrates all colors, origins, beliefs, genders or physical conditions, using its competitions and activities of the Brazilian National Team as a platform for dissemination.

+ See who disapproved and who supported Maurício Souza’s comments

After the announcement, the technical assistant of the Brazilian Team withdrew his like from the publication and stopped following the central on social networks.

Matheus Bachi (right) is assistant coach of the Brazilian team and son of coach Tite (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / Lucas Figueiredo)

UNDERSTAND THE CASE



O volleyball player Mauricio Souza was fired from Fiat/Minas Tênis Clube, last Wednesday, after comment considered by the club of homophobic content. Mauricio, on October 12, criticized via Instagram the fact that the new Superman is bisexual.

– It’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. This is what will see where we end up – wrote the central in their social networks.

Since then, names from the sport and from other fields have declared their repudiation or support for Mauricio Souza, who also lost place in the Brazilian volleyball team because of its positioning.