CCR (CCRO3) and Ecorodovias (ECOR3) will compete for Dutra in the biggest highway auction in the world: what’s at stake?

SAO PAULO – Linking section between the largest metropolitan regions in Brazil – São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro – the Presidente Dutra highway is up for auction this Friday (29) at 2 pm (GMT) as the most expensive concession to be disputed in the country until today.

The winner of the event will need to spend R$ 14.8 billion in investments and will be responsible for operating 626 km of highway for the next 30 years, with the term extended for another five.

Being responsible for the movement of almost half of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Dutra is considered the “jewel in the crown” in traffic concessions, in addition to cutting across the important industrial hub of Vale do Paraíba.

Currently, the concession belongs to CCR (CCRO3), a company that managed a 402 km stretch of Dutra for 25 years. The company must be one of the bidders for the auction.

“Despite this being a highly desired and well-known asset, the competition will only be limited to CCR and Ecorodovias (ECOR3), the only ones to present a proposal”, says XP report signed by Pedro Bruno, Lucas Laghi and Gabriela Ferrante. The auction will be in hybrid format. Participants will be able to offer a discount of up to 15.31% on the toll fee shown in the notice of the event. If there is a tie, whoever pays the highest concession fee will take the concession, and there may be a dispute over speakerphone.

CCR is seen as the favorite to continue with the highway concession as it has access to all the information in more detail than its competitors, after all, it has managed the highway for 25 years. However, as highlighted by Renato Sucupira, president of BF Capital, just as he knows the strengths of the highway, he also knows the disadvantages, which another competitor does not understand and may underestimate in an offer, he says.

The main improvements that the winner of the bid will need to make include 80 km of duplication works, 602 km of additional lanes, 2.6 km of tunnels and the implementation of 535 bus stops along the granted stretch, in addition to ten public squares. Toll.

“The total investment of R$14.8 billion (in real terms) is highly concentrated in the first nine years of the concession. However, a strong cash generation profile is expected for the post-investment period”, say XP analysts. They also claim that, despite the strong concentration of investments in the project’s first decade, they note a profile of low financial leverage, due to the mature profile of the stretch from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro.

“As the concession’s main advantage, we highlight its consolidated vehicle traffic, with Nova Dutra having registered, in 2019 (pre-pandemic), gross revenue of R$ 1.43 billion. In addition, the winner of the event will benefit from the project’s revenues as soon as they assume the concession, as opposed to roads that have not yet been tolled, which require an interval until the collection begins”, said analysts at Levante Ideia de Investimentos.

Itaú BBA analysts also counterbalance the value of the concession with the potential revenue generation. “Despite the heavy disbursement, an annual flow of passengers equivalent to 150 million vehicles can generate revenues close to R$ 1 billion in the first year of the concession, with a solid estimate of profit margin before interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) 74%, which is not bad at all,” says the report.

Itaú BBA believes that, despite the few competitors, the dispute will be fierce. Analysts say the concession meets strategic objectives of both CCR and Ecorodovias, in the sense of having projects with attractive returns in the investment portfolio. “As the current operator of the stretch, CCR may intensify the fight to keep this concession at home, but committed to its discipline of minimum return”, describes the report.

“Although we note that the dynamics of the auction should reduce the expected return, we believe it is reasonable to expect that listed companies (CCR and Ecorodovias) will benefit from efficiency gains not captured by the government’s generic assumptions,” say XP analysts.

For CCR, maintaining its noblest concession is on the radar, while Ecorodovias can take over the competitor’s “asset”. On the other hand, whoever comes out as a “loser” in the auction may have more gas to participate in future concessions in the sector.

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related