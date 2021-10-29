Centrals declare support for the strike of truck drivers on November 1 – News

Union centrals released this Thursday (28) a note in support of the truck driver strike for the 1st of November. The strike, in protest of Petrobras’ constant price adjustments, tried to be demobilized by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, with the promise of benefiting at least 750,000 truck drivers with diesel aid in the amount of R$ 400, announced on Thursday. fair (21).

The commitment made by the president, however, did not please the category, which kept the move to next Monday.

“Union centrals support the truck drivers’ agenda and strike”, says the note. “The truck drivers, through their organizations, have been working to make the demands and proposals that have been presented for a long time feasible and that have not received any return from the federal government,” he continues.

Criticizing the government’s management of the issue, the centrals claim that inflation “is expressed in the rise in electricity and fuel prices”, and emphasize that these are the responsibility of the Executive, “which, once again, does nothing”.

“This year, gasoline has already increased by 74%, and diesel, by 65%. The impact on prices promotes scarcity, as in the case of the gas canister, which costs around R$ 100.00. annual inflation is already close to 10%”, states the note.

In the statement, despite disagreeing with Bolsonaro regarding the privatization of the state-owned company, the centrals show alignment with the president’s speech by stating that Petrobras’ management is “oriented to the short-term interests of the shareholders”.

Among the demands of truck drivers supported by the centrals are the reduction of diesel prices, a review of Petrobras’ pricing policy, the minimum freight floor, the return of the special retirement with 25 years of contribution, the approval of the new Transport Regulatory Framework Cargo Road, and the creation and improvement of stopping and rest points (PPDs).

The note is signed by Sérgio Nobre, president of CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores); Miguel Torres, president of Força Sindical; Ricardo Patah, president of UGT (General Union of Workers); Adilson Araújo, president of CTB (Central dos Trabalhadores do Brasil); José Reginaldo Inácio, president of the NCST (New Central Union of Workers); Antonio Neto, president of the CSB (Central dos Sindicatos Brasileiros); Atnágoras Lopes, national executive secretary of CSP-Conlutas; Edson Carneiro Índio, general secretary of Intersindical (Working Class Center); José Gozze, president of Public Central do Servant; and Emanuel Melato, from Intersindical Instrumento de Luta.