Check out the results of Quina 5693 and Dupla Sena 2291 this Thursday (10/28)

Did you get lucky in any sport on this farm? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (October 28), five lotteries: Quina’s 5693 contests; 2359 of Lotofácil; 2291 of the Double Seine; 1706 for Timemania and 524 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 600 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 06-41-67-69-70.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 04-07-14-17-19-21-29. the lucky month is August.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 500 thousand, presented the following result: 16-23-37-42-49-63-77. The team of the heart is the CSA, from Alagoas.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 03-12-23-25-33-49 in the first draw; 07-10-23-28-32-44 in the second draw. The expected premium is R$4.5 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-04-05-06-07-12-14-15-17-19-20-21-22-23-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

