Check out the updated calendar for Brazilians

Releases of R$ 1,100 from the FGTS: Check the updated calendar for Brazilians A new round of emergency withdrawals from the Employment Guarantee Fund (FGTS) may be released by the federal government in 2021. The difference for this year if the measure is released is related to the value, since the emergency withdrawal provides for the release of up to one minimum wage to workers, therefore, with the readjustment of the minimum wage, the new withdrawal could be R$1,100 against R$1,045 in 2020. Caixa Econômica Federal releases the 2021 withdrawal-anniversary from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) for beneficiaries born in January. According to the bank, more than 9.7 million workers opted for this modality and will be able to withdraw the money according to the payment schedule.

The period for withdrawing the benefit starts on the first business day of the month of the beneficiary’s birthday and runs until the last business day of the second subsequent month. For example, if the worker was born on January 15th, his birthday withdrawal will be available from January 4th to March 31st.

If the beneficiary does not withdraw the money by the deadline, it automatically returns to his FGTS account.

See what the payment schedule looks like in 2021:

Born in January: January to March 31

Born in February: February to April 30

Born in March: March to May 31

Born in April: April to June 30

Born in May: May to July 30th

Born in June: June to August 31

Born in July: July to September 30

Born in August: August to October 29

Born in September: from September to November 30th

Born in October: October to December 31

Born in November: November 2021 to January 31, 2022

Born in December: December 2021 to February 28, 2022

Although the dates are pre-established, it is important that workers check the functioning of Caixa branches on the day they intend to withdraw the money. On December 31, for example, banks do not open, and withdrawal of the benefit will only be available through the FGTS application.

How to opt for the FGTS birthday withdrawal

The option can be made in the FGTS application, on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, at Caixa’s internet banking or at the branches themselves.

Workers who opt for the withdrawal-birthday until the last day of the month of their birth will be able to receive the amount in the same year. In other words: those who were born in January, for example, have until the next 31st to choose the modality and receive the money in 2021.

Migration is not mandatory. Those who do not sign up will remain in the withdrawal-termination rule, which allows access to the fund for the purchase of their own home, retirement and unfair dismissal, in addition to other situations provided for by law. Source: Uol Economy
















