Child gets sick and dies in his mother’s arms in Patos de Minas

A boy of one year and three months died late this Thursday morning (28th) on Avenida Wilson Gomes Coelho in the Alto da Serra neighborhood in Patos de Minas.

A garrison of the Military Police was patrolling the avenue when it was approached by people. The military found the child in his mother’s arms, no longer breathing.

Immediately, the police began resuscitation maneuvers, but they were unable to recover vital signs. A SAMU team attested to the death.

The child suffered respiratory failure. The suspicion is that death is related to a diagnosis of adenoid. On Wednesday (27) the mother took her son for a consultation, being medicated and released. Because of the adenoid, he had difficulty breathing and was waiting to undergo surgery.

In conversation with military police, the mother said that the boy was sick during the night, including a fever. Around 8 am, he fell asleep and his mother, having stayed up all night, decided to rest. When he woke up, around 10 am, he realized that his son was already unconscious.

The technical expertise of the Civil Police proceeded with forensic work on the spot. One of the PMs who attended the incident, Sergeant Alex, characterized the fact as a fatality and wished the family to overcome the tragedy.

What is adenoid?

Popularly known as “spongy meat”, the adenoid it is a physiological structure, composed of lymphoid tissue (defense tissue), which is located behind the nasal cavities and above the palate (roof of mouth) – a region called the nasopharynx