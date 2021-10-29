China cancels hundreds of flights for new outbreaks of coronavirus

Beijing airports canceled hundreds of flights this Friday (29), due to tightening travel regulations in China to prevent new outbreaks of covid-19 before the start of the Winter Olympics.

The most populous country in the world has reduced the number of cases of coronavirus to a minimum since the beginning of the pandemic, thanks to the zero tolerance measures adopted by the government. These include border closures, selective confinements and long periods of quarantine.

Now, China is facing new outbreaks in several regions that receive many tourists. This situation led authorities to order millions of citizens to stay at home, restrict their travel between provinces and submit to coronavirus detection tests.

The number of cases remains much lower than in most countries, with 48 new infections reported this Friday. Still, the Chinese government prefers not to take risks.

After detecting some cases of covid-19, local authorities have imposed confinement on tens of thousands of people in Beijing, the country’s capital and city that will host the Olympic Games in February.

According to the Chinese platform Feichangzhun, half of the flights at the capital’s two main airports were canceled today.

In front of the capital’s medical centers, long lines formed, with people waiting to comply with the strict anti-covid-19 controls implemented by the Chinese health authorities.

Tu Anling, a 24-year-old computer scientist, told AFP she needed a test in order to travel by train to Nanjing, a city located about 1,000 kilometers south of the capital.

Many regions are requiring passengers to test negative before entering, particularly those traveling from cities where infections have recently been reported.