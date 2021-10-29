China’s blockade of Brazilian beef puts 10 billion reais at risk this year | Economy

The suspension of beef exports to China should result in losses for Brazil of up to 1.8 billion dollars (10.1 billion reais) if it lasts until the end of the year. In the best-case scenario, the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA) estimates that Brazilian producers would lose 1.2 billion dollars (6.8 billion reais). Bolsonaro’s history of friction with the Chinese and the price of cattle have affected the business for almost two months. China is responsible for buying 56% of Brazilian beef exported. The official reason for the blockade is the record of two suspected cases of the “mad cow” disease discovered on September 3 in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso. The Chinese suspended purchases on the 4th of that month and have not yet backed down, even after the pronouncement by the World Organization for Animal Health that Brazil represents an insignificant risk for the disease.

In addition to the technical-sanitary issue, at least three other elements surround this issue, as analysts and diplomats reported to EL PAÍS: the high price of meat, the Chinese Government’s attempt to encourage the traditional consumption of pigs instead of cattle and, in on a smaller scale, a retaliation against the Jair Bolsonaro government, once markedly hostile to the Chinese. “The president and his surroundings were once very tough on China. Now, it’s just praise. But perhaps the past has interfered with the delay for this resumption of negotiations”, said a diplomat heard by the report.

Until the middle of this year, the Brazilian president had a relationship of friction with China. He has already questioned the origin of the coronavirus and the reliability of vaccines produced in that country, but he has recently changed his stance. At the BRICs summit on September 9, Bolsonaro tore up praise for Xi Jinping and said the partnership between the countries had proved essential to controlling the covid-19 pandemic.

The estimate of the loss for Brazilian producers was made by CNA’s technical director, Bruno Lucchi. His account takes into account the average exports made to China in the last three months of the year, which ranges from 400 million dollars to 600 million dollars a month. “This is the period when China buys the most beef, to stock up for the Chinese New Year [comemorado em fevereiro]”, detailed the leader.

When you stop buying, you end up inducing a drop in value. That’s what the Chinese government is doing Charles Tang, from the Brazil China Chamber of Commerce

One of the complaints of the Chinese is the price of cattle. The arroba cost 322 reais in June this year. Since the veto of Brazilian beef, in September, the price of the arroba began to fall. On October 28th, it closed at 258.10 reais. It is the lowest value since October 2020, according to data from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at the University of São Paulo.

“When you stop buying, you end up inducing a drop in value. This is what the Chinese government is doing”, says the president of the Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Charles Andrew Tang. In his assessment, when the market is more stable and China feels secure in sanitary issues, trade will be re-established between the two countries.

Expensive and prolonged dry food

Lucchi explains that the price of oxen was high because the cost of feeding the animals soared as a result of the intense and prolonged drought that the country has gone through in recent years, and also because there was a retention of females to generate new calves. In 2019, a series of cow slaughters resulted in reduced births and disrupted the reproduction and replacement cycle of cattle. “There is no longer as much offer as before”, he sums up.

No Brazilian trading partner has the capacity to occupy China’s space. According to the CNA, annually the Chinese buy 920,000 tons of Brazilian beef. Added together, all other nations buy 900,000 tons. In theory, meat that is not sold to China should be consumed by Brazilians themselves.

This change in the destination of the protein generated a reduction in the wholesale price. The average of the beef cut fell from 17 reais to 14 reais. However, so far, retailers have preferred to increase their profit margins to pass this reduction to the final consumer. On the shelves of butchers and supermarkets, this decrease has hardly been felt. The price drop was only 0.31% in October, after 16 consecutive months of high. The data are from the IPCA-15, the preview of inflation released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Faced with the lack of definition by the Chinese, on the 20th, the Ministry of Agriculture of Brazil determined that the slaughterhouses authorized to export to China suspend production to the Asian country. With that, the trend is that the offer in the Brazilian market will increase, and the price will finally fall.

Meatpacking workers in Xinguara, Pará. Bruno Cecim/Ag.Pará/Public Photos

popping bubble

According to the CNA, however, with the reduction in the value of the arroba and the increase in inputs for feeding confined cattle, producers began to suffer heavy losses. If before they earned around 300 reais per animal sold, now they have a loss of approximately 500 reais. “Those who can, hold the cattle in the pasture now for a period until the situation returns to normal and, only later, send them to be slaughtered”, says Lucchi. This retention, in the medium term, should raise the price.

In an attempt to reverse the temporary block on purchases, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina Dias, considered traveling to Beijing to negotiate the resumption of trade with the local government. But he received the signal that it would not be needed at the moment. Meanwhile, technicians from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and the General Administration of Customs of China meet frequently to analyze the process of resumption of exports.

“These virtual meetings serve to clarify procedures implemented in Brazil for the control and surveillance of the disease and provide additional information requested by Chinese technicians,” explained MAPA, in a statement. “Relations between Brazil and China are good, this problem will soon be overcome”, assesses Chang, from the Chamber of Commerce. More than half of the beef exported from Brazil depends on it.

