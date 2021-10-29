The Killer Toy makes his triumphant comeback even more fun and psychotic!

Last Wednesday (27), it reached the Brazilian catalog of Star+ the first episode of chucky, the new series of the famous doll that stars in the franchise Killer toy. With the proposal to completely ignore the remake from 2019 and to continue the character’s original saga, the series was developed by Chucky’s creator himself, Don Mancini.

And already in the first episode, fans of the franchise can delight in everything we expect from a narrative of the villain – death, blood and a good dose of humor. However, if the franchise has always bumped into more “head” themes linked to the issue of gender and sexuality, the series goes even deeper into some discussions and honors the legacy left by chucky and tiffany at the movies.

But don’t expect the doll to come back right away – because, the last time we saw her in the franchise, she’s in a human body, precisely the one from Jennifer Tilly – who is the actress who gives voice to the character in the films, in a very interesting metalinguistic joke. No, at least at the beginning, we’re getting back together with Chucky, and how he ends up being sold at a garage sale to a distressed young boy named Jake Wheeler.

Throughout the saga, what was not lacking were different and diverse protagonists for this franchise. Of course the first three films are much more focused on developing Andy Barclay, the first child pursued by the puppet, but after that, the saga took surprising turns and brought very varied human protagonists, since the focus of the franchise began to fall much more on Chucky and his dysfunctional “family”.

But now, we see the toy befriending Jake, a gay boy who is definitely not the most popular kid in school, but who also has to deal with the violence suffered daily at the hand of his homophobic father – played by Devon Sawa, in premonition, who also plays Jake’s uncle (and the boy’s father’s twin brother).

By the way, already in this beginning the series tries to appeal to a visible discomfort in all the scenes that Jake tries to lead his life normally, with emphasis on the family dinner headed by Lucas (the father) and Logan (the uncle), where we have a chance to see how the boy is treated with disdain by his cousin, Junior Wheeler. That alone is enough for us to create an immediate connection with the boy – especially those who have already been the target of bullying.

But it’s not like things were any better at school. In fact, they can be even heavier because of lexy cross, one of the most popular girls in town (and girlfriend of Jake’s cousin). At first, she seems like a kind and caring person, despite her strong condescending tone – but that soon turns out to be a lie, as she turns out to be more and more despicable.

lexy is the typical bully, but redesigned in another way. She not only harbors a disdain for Jake, but wants to destroy his reputation and any chance he may have for a happy life – and already in this first chapter, she carries out well-elaborated and extremely evil plans, while making the protagonist’s life hell. But, as you can see, this time Jake is not alone and knows how to fight back…

One of the big hits of the series – in many ways – is showing how chucky became an “ally” for Jake. And this is done so that the character doesn’t lose his villainous and cruel traits, but redirects it to people who are also cruel. type by series dexter, only a little more freaked out and less serious. And it’s interesting to note that Jake is reluctant to get help from the killer, but finds himself “saved” by him in many ways.

Of course, this should still have frightening consequences and the next episodes will be decisive in evaluating how Jake and chucky will nurture this “partnership”. But from the start, it’s a shrewd and well-intentioned satire, which shows how homophobes and bullies are no better than a literal cursed puppet containing the soul of a serial killer insane.

And by the way, it looks like we’re going to get a really interesting glimpse into the past of Charles Lee Ray – which, in case you didn’t know, is the name of the human killer who possesses Chucky’s body (and was eternalized by Brad Dourif at the movies). Here, we have a brief sequel that explores more of what he was like as a child – and how the origins of this psychopathic side will surface so that he becomes the villain we know.

In one episode, chucky it has already shown that it is here to stay. At a time when several villains and franchises are back on TV and movie theaters with a strong nostalgia appeal, the series shows that you can be faithful to the past, recalling what happened in the original saga and yet re-signifying these figures to a new era and a new discourse. It’s a love letter to fans and a celebration of this iconic franchise created by Don Mancini.

chucky will be shown weekly on Star+, every Wednesday.

