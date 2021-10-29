Ciro reinforces Bolsonaro’s speech and criticizes Petrobras profits: ‘Slap’

PDT’s pre-candidate for Planalto, Ciro Gomes, criticized Petrobras’ profits today amid rising fuel prices. The president made a speech similar to that of his opponent Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who yesterday defended that the state-owned company has a “social bias” and that, therefore, it doesn’t have to be a company that makes a very high profit, “as it has given away”. According to the PDT press office, Ciro already had this view before the president made a similar criticism. The pedetista also said he was against the privatization of the state-owned company.

Petrobras had a profit of R$ 31.14 billion in the third quarter of this year, according to a balance released by the company. In the same period in 2020, the state-owned company had recorded a loss of R$ 1.5 billion.

“The figures for the balance sheet for the last quarter of Petrobras, released yesterday, are a slap in the face of every Brazilian and a deep stab in the heart of the poorest”, the politician wrote on Twitter.

For Ciro, the “giant profits – immediately distributed to shareholders – attack, mock, humiliate millions of people who pay for the most expensive fuel in history while powerful shareholders feast”.

Today, on the eve of the truck drivers’ strike, Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) approved the freezing of the value of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) charged on fuel sales for 90 days, informed the Ministry of Economy.

In a speech on behalf of the state-owned company, Ciro declared that Brazil sweats in real to pay “the feast of the magnates in dollars” and fired: “We built Petrobras with our taxes and the wealth of our subsoil and we are handing it all over to them from Down with the genocidal policy of fuel prices pegged to the dollar! Oil is ours! Petrobras is ours! We want it back!”

The politician also declared that “we cannot play their game, who want us to hate Petrobras. We have to take it back and put it on its true course.”

But beware, my sister, my brothers! We cannot play their game, who want us to hate Petrobrás. We do have to take it back and set it on its true path, which is to generate wealth and well-being for the Brazilian people. — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) October 29, 2021

Ciro is against the sale of Petrobras

Despite speaking of a “game”, the PTD politician did not say who would be making the people “hate” the state-owned company, but two days earlier he classified the intention of sale by the president as an “evil strategy”, which serves to meet international interests.

On the same day, in an interview with TV Jovem Pan News, Bolsonaro spoke again that he was considering privatizing Petrobras. According to him, the state-owned company only serves to give him a “headache” and to provide services to shareholders. This was the third time in October alone that Bolsonaro considered the possibility of selling the state-owned company.

*With information from Estadão Content