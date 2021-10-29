Civil Servant Day: SUS workers report fight in pandemic

When the pandemic started, it was the public health network that ensured care for a disease that still had unknown characteristics and presented itself in a serious way. Covid-19 took a lot of people to the ICU in Brazil and more than 600 thousand people have died because of covid-19. Anyone who comes to emergency care has no idea how difficult it was to be part of the front line to fight the disease. Gerson Carvalho is a potter and nursing assistant. He has been working at the 24-hour UPA in the Pau Miúdo neighborhood in Salvador for nine years. There are 12 hours of work a day and, even for those who have seen many cases in the emergency room, dealing with covid 19 was and still is a challenge. Gerson had covid and still lives with some problems caused by the disease.

It is through the work of public employees who work in the SUS that managers are able to monitor the virus and monitor new variants to plan health security measures. LACEN (Bahia’s Central Public Health Laboratory) was founded in 1915 and has been taking care of the health of our population for over 100 years. Arabela Leal is the director of LACEN and said that when the pandemic hit, the volume of exams increased a lot. Arabela Leal says that without the dedication of professionals in the SUS network, it would not be possible to combat the advance of the covid-19 virus.

For those who work at SUS, one of the moments of greatest joy was the arrival of the covid-19 vaccine. Adna Amorim is a nursing technician. Public servant for 15 years, she lives in Salvador. When the pandemic started, Adna was on vacation. She said she has returned to work in an ICU for patients with covid-19. Today, Adna is part of the staff of vaccinators at the Health Department of Salvador. It has been working on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays because the race now is to guarantee the immunization of the population. She has already vaccinated thousands of Bahians. For her, the emotion of the first vaccine applied against covid is unforgettable.

Wherever there is a vaccine against covid, there is SUS and where there is SUS there are also public health officials who take care of you, your family and those you care about. Valuing the work of these professionals is a sign of love for life.