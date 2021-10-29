Claudia Raia wears a transparent look and rebuts criticism: “2021, loves!”

Claudia Raia, 54, didn’t let the comments about her transparent outfit pass at Sephora’s Halloween party last Wednesday (10/27), in São Paulo. Dressed as Elvira: Queen of Darkness, the actress arrived at the event determined to cause: the look adorned the star’s body with sparkles, as well as long nails, a ring and a wig. It didn’t take long for the web to have opinions about the costume. And the actress felt the need to clarify her feelings about the subject.

“The question is always the same: How long will vehicles that reproduce this kind of sexist and prehistoric commentary last, huh? A man with his nipples sticking out! Did they also think that @igorcosso showed too much? And out there? @harrystyles, @badgalriri and @kendalljenner? Ai, Brazil… 2021, my loves. 10 million bras burned later. Free the nipple, babies”, he wrote, ironically and in protest.

Claudia Raia at Sephora's Halloween: "Free the nipple" Actress wore a look inspired by the classic "Elvira, the Queen of Darkness" Igor Cosso also bet on transparency

In the comments, other artists congratulated Raia for praising the women’s cause. “So much to talk about, are they still going to talk about it???”, asked Heloisa Perissé; “Goddess, free”, noted Preta Gil. “The only thing that’s too much is the sexist mind of those who wrote this article. You? QUEEN”, said Victoria Strada. Others, like Enzo Celulari and Angélica, celebrated the diva of Brazilian musicals with emojis, hearts and palms.

