Claudia Raia’s transparent look generates controversy on the web

Sephora’s Halloween party, last Wednesday (28) in São Paulo, generated a great controversy around the look used by the actress Claudia Raia, 54 years old. With a costume of Elvira, the Queen of Darkness, the artist was criticized for betting and a transparent costume.

The actress arrived at the event wearing a kind of dress that left part of her breasts exposed, with her whole body filled with sparkles and a stylish wig.

As soon as the photos ended up on social networks, Claudia Raia was detonated by internet users, given the sensuality of the outfit. Through Instagram, she talked about the subject and compared it to international celebrity looks.

“2021, my loves”

“The question is always the same: How long will vehicles that reproduce this kind of sexist and prehistoric commentary last, huh? Now drag to the side…Oh, look! A man with his nipples sticking out! Did they also think that Igor Cosso showed too much? And out there? The Harry Styles, Rihanna and Kendal Jenner? Oh, Brazil… 2021, my loves. 10 million bras burned later“, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

