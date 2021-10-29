Close dispute in attack and possible rounds: what to expect from the squad’s call-up this Friday | Brazilian Team

With fierce disputes, especially in attack, and the possibility of “sparing” Brazilian clubs, coach Tite makes this Friday morning the last squad for the squad in 2021. The coach will call at least 23 players for the matches against Colombia and Argentina, November 11th and 16th, for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. ge broadcasts live the announcement of the list, from 11 am, and also the press conference afterwards.

Brazil’s first duel will take place at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, while the second will be in the province of San Juan, in the interior of Argentina.

With the classification for the World Cup in Qatar very well underway, CBF leaders supported the request of Brazilian clubs so that players who play in national football are not called this time. Tite agreed to discuss the matter, but the final list of draftees will not be confirmed until this Friday morning.

Tite, coach of the Brazilian national team, will call up the national team this Friday — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

The last call had players from Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Internacional and Palmeiras.

The team’s next games will take place in the middle of the 31st, 32nd and 33rd rounds of the Brasileirão. The duel against Argentina will be 11 days before the Libertadores final.

Brazil is unbeaten in the Qualifiers after 11 games and is the leader with 31 points. Since the competition began to be played in the form of running points, a team has never been out of the World Cup obtaining this score.

Check below, position by position, who can paint in this Friday’s call:

The position doesn’t have an absolute titleholder yet, but it has three very well established players: Alisson, Ederson and Weverton have been a frequent presence in the summons. However, this time, it is possible that there is something new in the sector if Tite doesn’t really call players who work in Brazil. The last time he couldn’t count on someone from the trio, the coach summoned national football athletes, such as Santos, from Athletico-PR, and Éverson, from Atlético-MG.

Aside from Alisson and Ederson, the last goalkeeper playing abroad to be called up by Tite was the young Daniel Fuzato, who is currently Roma’s reserve. Another who had a chance in the past is Neto, ex-Valencia and now on the bench at Barcelona.

Ederson, Weverton and Alisson have dominated the national team's goal — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Another position where the fight has been funneling. Thiago Silva and Marks are consolidated as holders and Eder Militao he established himself in the rank of first reserve, earning several accolades from Tite.

The fourth place was occupied in the last two calls by Lucas Verissimo, from Benfica, who pleased him a lot.

Lucas Veríssimo liked the chances he had in the national team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Philip, from Atlético de Madrid, Leo Ortiz, from Bragantino, Diego Carlos, Sevilla, and other defenders run out of the fray.

Youth Companions, Danilo and Alex Sandro have virtually guaranteed appearances on Tite’s list. On the right flank, Émerson Royal was in the last call-up, played well and should be kept.

The doubt is on the left side, which counted William Arana, from Atlético-MG, last time. If Tite doesn’t call players from Brazilian clubs, Renan Lodi can regain chance. After failing in the Copa America final, the player had an irregular start to the season at Atlético de Madrid, but that didn’t make him leave the squad’s radar. Another alternative might be Caio Henrique, a 24-year-old player who has performed well for Monaco, France.

Alex Sandro and Danilo are teammates at Juventus and the Seleção — Photo: AFP

Recovered from a tooth infection, which caused him to be cut from the last summons, housemour will be called again. His nature reserve is Fabinho, who defrauded Liverpool in the last two games due to a knee problem, but is already recovered.

Fred, Manchester United, and Lucas Paquetá, from Lyon, also became stamped stickers.

The doubts are up to Edenilson, from Internacional, which was in the last two calls, and Gerson, who did not do well in the chances he had in the national team and is still trying to adapt to the Olympique de Marseille.

Bruno Guimaraes, from Lyon, pleased the Olympic team, was in the main group and is on Tite’s radar. The same goes for claudinho, from Zenit. With more defensive features, Douglas Luiz runs outside, although he was summoned last time (after Casemiro’s cut).

In the eventual absence of Everton Ribeiro, a name that may reappear is that of Philippe Coutinho. Recovered from injury, he returned to play for Barcelona this season, having played 10 games, including four as a starter. Although his performance is still far from ideal, the midfielder has credits with Tite for what he has already presented in the Seleção.

Paquetá is going through a big phase and should be on Tite's list — Photo: André Durão

The fight was already fierce and it got even more so in the last call, when Antony and little raph won chances and had very good performances.

The Leeds United player, Brazil’s main name in the October games, took a very hard drive in the draw with Wolverhampton at the weekend, and left the field with a limp, with pain in his left ankle. Raphinha wasn’t even listed to face Arsenal on Wednesday, but team coach Marcelo Bielsa said he shouldn’t be a problem for the weekend’s round.

Raphinha screams in pain after strong entry into Leeds United v Wolverhampton — Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Competition grows because Richardson is recovered from the injury that kept him from the last call, as well as Roberto Firmino, who has had good performances for Liverpool.