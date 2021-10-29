‘Cocaleros’ release 180 Colombian soldiers held on the border with Venezuela | World

Peasants ‘cocaleros’ released on Thursday (28) 180 Colombian Army soldiers who had been detained on Tuesday while carrying out counternarcotics operations in a village bordering Venezuela, reported the Ombudsman.

In the afternoon, there was “a unilateral demonstration by the communities to withdraw from the site and not impede the work of the public forces”, the Public Defender, which oversees human rights, assured in a statement.

According to the army, peasants armed with sticks and machetes surrounded troops who were destroying coca crops in Tibú, a municipality in the department of Norte de Santander, which concentrates the world’s largest coca crops, the plant from which cocaine is produced.

Earlier, President Iván Duque accused the ‘cocaleros’ of “kidnapping” and warned them that authorities would act on the spot if there was no “quick release” of the military.

An AFP team watched as the peasants withdrew from the school where the military was being held. “The army was not a victim of any kind of violence, kidnapping,” says a statement released by the ‘cocaleros’.

“The humanitarian encirclement was carried out with the purpose of avoiding possible violations of human rights (…) due to the antecedents of eradication in the year 2020 in the municipalities of Cúcuta and Sardinata”, where two peasants died, the text adds.

Colombian soldiers who were released by cocaleros are seen in Tibu, in the northern department of Santander, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, on Thursday (28) — Photo: Schneyder Mendoza/AFP

The ‘cocaleros’ often face the military who uproot the crops.

The ‘cocaleros’ “kidnapped six platoons of the national army,” General Ómar Sepúlveda said earlier. The official reported that the troops were surrounded by peasants armed with sticks and machetes as they carried out “fighting tasks against the entire chain of drug trafficking.”

“They’re fine, they have their weapons. They didn’t want to get into a confrontation and I value this for their professionalism (…), but these practices certainly cannot continue in the country,” President Duque protested in a statement to the press.

“What is there is a kidnapping and if this does not result in a speedy release, it will be treated as a kidnapping by all authorities,” warned the conservative president.

A spokesman for a peasant association, who identified himself as “Junior,” told W Radio that the community has “the best disposition for dialogue” to allow the military to leave.

He added that the soldiers were held back in protest because – they claim – the government failed to fulfill its commitments in the program to replace coca plantations with legal crops.

In an earlier video shared by the Army with the AFP, it was possible to see a group of soldiers in camouflage and armed with rifles in what appeared to be a small house. Civilians watched them closely.

The Public Defender’s Office, an organization that oversees human rights, reported via Twitter that it would go to Tibú to carry out mediation and obtain the release of the soldiers.

Tibú, in the department of Norte Santander, is part of the so-called Catatumbo region, the territory with the most narcocultures in the world.

In the area there are about 40,084 hectares cultivated with coca leaves, according to the latest UN report, from 2020.

ELN guerrilla rebels and former FARC guerrilla dissidents who did not adhere to the 2016 peace accord operate in the region, profiting from drug trafficking revenues.

Colombian soldiers who were released by cocaleros are seen in Tibu, in the northern department of Santander, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, on Thursday (28) — Photo: Schneyder Mendoza/AFP

People’s defender Jaime Marthey told W Radio that peasants have long been calling for eradication to be a concerted process.

Duque intensified the persecution of this illegal business, through the forced eradication of crops, a task that soldiers carry out manually.

Despite the persecution, thousands continue to grow coca, especially with labor from Venezuelan settlers and migrants fleeing the social and economic crisis in their country.

With a record production figure of 1,010 tons in 2020, Colombia will remain the world’s largest exporter of cocaine and the United States as the main consumers of the drug.