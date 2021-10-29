Commander turns into a beast when he finds out who Fabrício Melgaço is

Oh, oh, oh, after a lot of thinking and looking, finally José Alfredo (Alexander Nero) will find out who the real Fabrício Melgaço is in the next chapters of “Império”, a plot repeated at 9 pm, on Globo, due to the covid-19 pandemic, which is in its final stretch.

After listening to a very heated conversation between José Pedro (Caio Blat) and Silviano (Othon Bastos), Lorraine (Dani Barros) will be responsible for making the revelation to the Commander. Along with her husband, Ishmael (Jonas Torres), the gossip stands behind the door and overhears an argument. They talk about destroying the Emperor once and for all. During the chat, Silviano says that he was the one who baptized José Pedro de Fabrício Melgaço. The villain, in turn, orders Melgaço to call him and tells him that he is the only one who will end his father’s life.

“You should have consulted me before! I only agreed to go into this with you and Maurílio because it was decided that I would be in charge of everything”, shouts the boy.

Veja+: List of suspects and Fabrício Melgaço’s revelation in “Império” will surprise

“But you will agree, my dear José Pedro…”, says Silviano, who is interrupted:

“I already told you to call me Fabrício Melgaço”, says José Pedro, screaming.

After hearing everything, Lorraine goes to Medeiros’ house to look for the Commander.

“Lorraine overheard a conversation behind the door,” says Jonas.

“At your penguin’s house (Silviano). I went to visit, because we became friends after the poor man was expelled from here. He was talking to his oldest son, the one with the goatee (José Pedro). His voice was altered, see? He didn’t even look like that boy so nice. He gave the biggest dance at Seu Silviano. Said he acted wrong when earlier, at Cristina’s party, he tried to shoot you. And he said it was… that weird name…”

“Fabrício Melgaço”, adds Jonas. Lorraine agrees:

“That’s right. His son told his Silviano that he had his pink diamond hidden. And that he wouldn’t give up on one thing: killing you.”

Veja+: Why did Marjorie Estiano replace Drica Moraes in “Empire”? Remember!

José Alfredo is perplexed and goes to talk to Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) who thinks the story is absurd.

“These simple people invent anything to make money,” she says.

The Commander goes to José Pedro’s room and finds Amanda, while her son is in the bath. He orders the girl to open the boy’s safe. After reluctant, she opens it. Zé finds his diamond pink and is shocked. After all, Lorraine’s information is correct.

Commander (Alexandre Nero) perplexed to find the pink diamond in his son’s room in Império (Photo: Globoplay reproduction)

José Pedro gets nervous when he gets out of the bath and sees the scene of his father holding the diamond. José Alfredo cries. After his son’s arrogant attitude, the Commander goes after him, trying to strangle him in bed. Maria Marta stops her, breaking a vase over her ex-husband’s head.

“Run away. Run away,” she yells at her son, who runs away.

“José Alfredo then calls Joshua (Roberto Birindello) and asks him for a weapon to chase Fabrício Melgaço.

There’s going to be a lot of bullshit still in the meeting between the two.

See the photo gallery of the scene!

