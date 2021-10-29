Confaz approves freezing ICMS on fuels for 90 days

Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy), a collegiate formed by the secretaries of Finance of the States and the Federal District, approved today the freezing of the value of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) charged on fuel sales for 90 days, he said the Ministry of Economy.

O aim is to try to control the frequent increases in fuel prices. Today, the average consumer price is calculated every 15 days by states based on retail fuel prices. With the decision, the ICMS calculation, which is made based on the Weighted Average Price to Final Consumer (PMPF), will be frozen until January 31, 2022.

The president of Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance of the States and the Federal District), Rafael Fonteles, says that the freeze on the PMPF is a demonstration of the states’ willingness to contribute to the control of fuel prices, which have already increased by more than 50% this year alone, without any change in the ICMS rate.

According to him, the states also want to open a channel of dialogue with Petrobras to discuss the company’s pricing policy, as it is already doing with Congress. Rafael Fonteles warns that the PMPF freeze is insufficient to prevent further adjustments.

truck drivers plan strike

The measure comes amid pressure from associations of truck drivers, who plan for next Monday (1) a strike because of the rise in the value of fuel.

Yesterday, in a meeting held in the Chamber of Deputies and by videoconference, representatives of truck drivers reiterated to parliamentarians that the strike is maintained.

“We presented the agenda, questioned Petrobras’ fuel price policy, asked for support from the deputies on the agendas and reinforced the strike for the 1st. The message was given”, reported the president of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC), Pliny Dias.

At the meeting, truck drivers presented their demands mainly for compliance with the minimum floor for road freight, special retirement from 25 years of age and the end of Petrobras’ import parity price policy for fuels.

Autonomous road transporters and CLTs say they will halt activities on November 1 if the government does not meet the demands of the category.

Is ICMS to blame for prices?

“It must be clear that the ICMS is only a component of prices, and, as there has been no change in the rate in recent years, there is no way of associating fuel readjustments with the state tax. These increases are due to Petrobras’ policy that binds its prices on the international oil market and the exchange rate. As this Petrobras policy is subject to the volatility of the international market, it is quite likely that, with an increase in the barrel of oil abroad, these adjustments will be passed on here,” he says Fonteles, from Comsefaz, in note.

Official data show that the factor that weighed most for the price increase in recent months was not the ICMS, but the adjustments made by Petrobras.

The price of regular gasoline consists of five items, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels):

Producer price (Petrobras refineries and importers);

Ethanol price – the fuel that reaches service stations is 73% A gasoline and 27% ethanol;

Federal taxes – PIS, Cofins and Cide;

State tax – ICMS;

Distribution, transport and resale.

The ANP publishes monthly spreadsheets that show the share of each of these items in the average price of a liter of fuel paid by the consumer. The most recent information is from April 2021. According to the survey, 28.1% (or R$ 1.53) of the price of gasoline at the pump corresponded to the value of the ICMS. The component that weighed the most, however, was not the tax, but the amount charged at the refinery: the item accounted for 35.6% (R$ 1.95) of the average amount paid by drivers in April (R$ 5.47 ).

Solution is not definitive

For the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias, this decision does not solve the problem definitively, but it is a sign of the governors’ intention to seek a solution to fuel prices.

“The definitive solution, time will tell, is the capitalization of the Fuel Equalization Fund, which will make the price of a liter of gasoline fall from around R$ 7.00 to around R$ 4.50 and diesel oil from about BRL 4.80 to about BRL 3.70.”

“And the tax reform, by understanding, can make it fall even more with a reduction in taxes on consumption, fuel and others, and taxation on income, exempting the poorest and middle class and taxing the richest, such as tax on transfers on profit and dividends from a higher band,” he said in a statement.

*With information from Reuters and Estadão Conteúdo.