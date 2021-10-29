Confaz approves freezing of ICMS on fuels for 90 days

SAO PAULO – The National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) unanimously approved, on Friday (29), the freezing of the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) charged on fuel sales for 90 days.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting and announced by the Ministry of Economy, whose representative presides over the council. In addition to members of the portfolio, Confaz are Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Economy, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District.

In a statement, the Ministry of Economy informed that the movement aims to “cooperate with the maintenance of prices at the values ​​in force on November 1, 2021 until January 31, 2022”.

The decision was taken in a context of arm wrestling between President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and governors. Bolsonaro have pointed to the ICMS, charged by the states, as the main villain of the expressive increases in prices throughout the year.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), gasoline accumulates an increase of 39.60% in the 12 months until September. Diesel oil, 33.05%. Ethanol, 64.77%.

The movement is explained by a combination of factors, such as the rise in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and the appreciation of the dollar against the real.

Arm wrestling

Today, the tax corresponds to a percentage between 25% and 34% levied on the sale price of gasoline and 12% to 25% on diesel. The rate is levied on the so-called Weighted Average Price for the Final Consumer (PMPF) – a reference value calculated by the entities every 15 days. Understand the formula.

But two weeks ago, the Chamber of Deputies approved a complementary bill that institutes a new methodology for the ICMS levied by subnational entities on fuels. The text is strongly resisted by governors, who estimate billion-dollar revenue losses and argue that the measure would not be a guarantee that prices will not rise at the pump.

If the new rule takes effect, the ICMS charged in each state will be fixed and calculated based on the average price of fuel in the two previous years. But for that, it still needs to pass through the Federal Senate and be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The text provides that specific rates are set annually and are valid for 12 months from the date of publication – with no possibility of adjustment until the following period. This implies a change from the ad valorem (floating according to the price) to the ad rem (fixed, regardless of price) system.

The collection could not exceed, in reais per liter, the average value of final consumer prices usually practiced in the market, considered over the two immediately preceding fiscal years.

Considering current prices, the change would entail an immediate reduction in the amounts collected by the states with the tax – a gap that would only grow with each new readjustment in the prices applied by Petrobras. Governors complain that they were left out of the debate and are alone paying the price of a bill that is not theirs.

For comparison purposes, in January 2019, the PMPF of the states ranged from R$3.9260 (Amapá) to R$4.9420 (Acre) per liter of gasoline. Today, prices range from R$ 5.1430 to R$ 6.4957 in the same states, according to Ato Cotepe published on the Confaz website. Values ​​are a fundamental component for defining the ICMS collected.

But as the tax is one among other components of the final price, there would be no guarantee of reduction in the amounts charged at the pump. New price adjustments could, in theory, swallow up what would not be transferred per liter of fuel to subnational entities, making the final consumer not feel the benefits of the approved project.

