Confins Airport having direct flights to Miami and New York – Economy

The new destinations will have five weekly frequencies, three to Miami and two to New York. (photo: Belo Horizonte International Airport)

Belo Horizonte International Airport, located in the city of Confins, in Greater Belo Horizonte, confirmed this Wednesday (October 28), the start of operations in two new international destinations in 2022, Miami and New York, in the United States.

In all, there will be three weekly frequencies between Miami and Belo Horizonte, as of March 27, 2022, and two weekly frequencies between New York (John F. Kennedy International Airport) and Belo Horizonte, as of June 8 of the year next.

The five frequencies will be performed on a Boeing 777-200 in two classes of service: Premium Economy and Economy.

“The inauguration of these two destinations to the United States is long awaited by Minas Gerais, and we are confident in the operation and maintenance of these routes, as well as in the launch of other destinations”, emphasizes Herlichy Bastos, Director of Operations at BH Airport.

International destinations will be operated by Eastern Airlines. This will be the first time that the airline makes regular flights to Brazil, as well as the capital of Minas Gerais, the first Brazilian city contemplated by the company.

“Provide access to these destinations, departing from Belo Horizonte International Airport, a gain for all miners. We are always negotiating with airlines to expand Minas Gerais’ connectivity to the world,” says Herlichy.

According to the airline, the operation to Brazil was planned to start in December this year, but due to delays in the certification of aircraft, newly integrated into the company’s fleet, flights were rescheduled to start in 2022.