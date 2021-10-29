Connect SUS releases certificates with different vaccine doses

O Ministry of Health stated that, since Friday (22), people who took doses from different laboratories can issue the digital certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 through the Connect SUS. Until then, the application did not generate proof in cases like this, which was preventing Brazilians from certifying their immunization status to enter certain establishments or countries.

The mix of vaccines was authorized in the states of Rio de Janeiro it’s from São Paulo due to the lack of AstraZeneca, which was replaced by the to do in the application of the second dose. In addition, throughout the country, booster doses are already being administered to the elderly and health professionals. The measure is safe and effective in preventing the disease.

O Ministry of Health states that proof of vaccination against Covid-19 must be available on the application within 10 days of the application date. If this does not happen, the guidance is to look for the vaccination site or the Municipal Health Department to request the submission of information to the National Health Data Network (RNDS).

It is also important to highlight that some users detected problems in the information contained in the certificate, such as errors in the dates of application of doses or in the translation into other languages. Therefore, it is important to check the information and, if you find any discrepancies, contact support by clicking on “Talk to Conecta SUS”.

See the walkthrough to get your Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate in Portuguese, English or Spanish.