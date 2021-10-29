Corinthians beats Pato away from home and wins debut at Novo Basquete Brasil

Corinthians started the 2021/22 edition of Novo Basketball Brasil with the right foot. The team coached by Léo Figueiró beat Pato by 80-73, at SESI Gym, in the first game of the competition’s new season.

Even without Fuller, Corinthians managed to have a great offensive production and guaranteed the victory, playing away from home. During the 40 minutes, Léo Figueiró’s team hit 16 three-point balls.

Based on the numbers, Corinthians’ biggest standouts were Diego Figueredo (18 points and seven assists), Malcom Miller (17 points and five assists), Pedro Nunes (11 points and three rebounds) and Lucas Siewert (17 points, ten rebounds and an assistance).

Write it down in the diary, Faithful: Corinthians will only enter the court on Saturday. At the Professor Hugo Ramos Gym, Timão visits Mogi das Cruzes and the ball goes up at 4:10 pm.

lineup

Coach Léo Figueiró selected Corinthians for the game with Diego Figueredo, Lucas Siewert, Malcom Miller, Pedro Nunes and Renato Carbonari. During the match, the coach used Jean, Paranhos, Dalaqua, Djalo, and Ludwig.

Due to the deadline for regularizing his transfer, Zoom Fuller was not related to the match against Pato. The shirt 2 should debut against Mogi, on Saturday.

And the game?

first bedroom

Like every first game in a competition, the start of the match was very nervous. Without the presence of Fuller, Corinthians found it very difficult to score in the match. With problems with Pato’s defense, coach Léo Figueiró spent the first technical timeout with just over five minutes left on the clock.

Even after the time requested by the coach, Corinthians continued with difficulties to beat Pato’s defense. With just over six minutes into the game, Pedro Nunes made the first goal for the team from Parque São Jorge. After that, the game became more balanced, but the Paraná team collective was superior.

In a good game, Pato managed to keep the good attack and opened up a good advantage on the scoreboard, finishing the first quarter with an advantage of seven points: 21 to 14.

Second bedroom

The second quarter started the same way: Pato with a very strong defense. Soon after suffering a three-ball, Corinthians responded in kind with Diego Figueredo. In the next move, Carbonari was fouled and managed another three-point attack for Timon.

Corinthians improved and hit the scoreboard. With four attacks in a row of three points, Pato’s lead fell to just two. In addition to the improvement in the offensive part, Timão’s defense also improved and forced coach Dedé Barbosa to request a technical timeout.

Despite the pause, Corinthians followed in their reaction. With a strong attack and firm defense, the confidence of Léo Figueiró’s team increased and Timão started to lead the game, after a great quarter from Malcom Miller and Diego Figueredo.

The game went to half-time with a one-point advantage over Corinthians: 39-38.

Third room

Pato came back more turned on in the second half and managed to turn the game around. With less than two minutes, the Paraná team scored six points in a row and opened five. Soon after, Siewert and Renato Carbonari hit three-point shots and Timon returned to the game.

The match continued to be played point by point by the two teams throughout the third quarter. Even so, the advantage continued to belong to Corinthians. With less than two minutes left on the clock, Léo Figueiró’s team managed to increase their offensive production.

After a good final in the third quarter, Timão opened a big advantage on the scoreboard and went to the decisive period winning by ten points: 60 to 50.

Final room

Corinthians started the last quarter with the same offensive intensity and improved even more in defense. On a happy night in three-point shots, Timão managed to maintain a good advantage on the scoreboard.

Without being scared at any time during the decisive period, Léo Figueiró’s team only held the advantage built in the third quarter and started Novo Basquete Brasil with a victory by 80-73, even playing away from home.

