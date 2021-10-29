Corinthians debuts on NBB with victory against Pato Basquete | basketball

The rerun of one of the round of 16 clashes of the last NBB playoffs ended with the same result. In the debut of the teams this season, Corinthians defeated Pato Basketball by 80-73 this Thursday at Sesi gymnasium, in Pato Branco.

After a bad first quarter, the team from São Paulo found itself and managed to impose itself, thanks largely to its performance in the line of three ready. The team hit 16 of the 36 shots they tried, a good use of 44.4%.

1 of 2 Corinthians Pato Basketball — Photo: Maurício Moreira/Pato Basketball Corinthians Pato Basketball — Photo: Maurício Moreira/Pato Basketball

Owners of the house, Pato Basketball started the game better. The team opened 11-4 with two goals of three and soon forced Corinthians to ask for time. The home team’s defense remained strong and after the initial ten minutes the team was leading by 21 to 14.

The second room started with a Corinthians reaction. With 6:30 to the end of the first half, the team had already tied the match thanks to Argentine guard Diego Figueredo, who at that time had been the author of 11 of the 29 points of alvinegro. The reaction continued and Corinthians went to halftime winning by 39-38.

2 of 2 Pato Basketball Corinthians — Photo: Maurício Moreira/Pato Basketball Pato Basketball Corinthians — Photo: Maurício Moreira/Pato Basketball

The third quarter followed with great balance. The two teams alternated in the lead, but without managing to open a significant advantage. After five minutes, however, Corinthians once again imposed itself on both sides of the court, ending the period winning by 60-50.

With two minutes left in the game, the home team, supported by the fans, even cut Corinthians’ advantage to four points. The team from São Paulo managed to hold back the reaction and came out with a victory by 80-73.