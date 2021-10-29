Corinthians is taken by surprise and studies what to do with Richard

Corinthians was taken by surprise with Athletico-PR’s decision to return defensive midfielder Richard two months before the end of the season. The player committed an act of indiscipline in Curitiba and, therefore, is out of Hurricane’s plans in the weeks before the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana. With this, the legal team at Timão is studying what can be done in the case.

At first, Richard would stay at Athletico until the end of the year and then return to Corinthians — with whom he has a contract until December 2022. However, with the unilateral termination, Alvinegro will have to keep the athlete without being able to use him on the field , since Richard played 20 matches in the Brazilian Championship and, therefore, cannot be entered by another club in the national competition.

With no other options, the tendency is for the steering wheel to serve as a complement to CT Joaquim Grava’s training sessions. The period will be used for the technical committee to assess whether or not the athlete is able to remain at Alvinegro for the 2022 season, or if the best is a new loan for any interested club.

Richard started at Athletico-PR for most of the season, but after being substituted in the duel against Fluminense (17/10), he left the stadium before the others. Outside the Arena da Baixada, the steering wheel was drawn for the anti-doping test, which led to problems for the Hurricane. The episode was not well received in Curitiba.

The Corinthians legal team, together with Richard’s representatives, is studying what can be done in the case, as the Parque São Jorge club will have to pay the athlete’s salary over the next two months — something that was not provided for in the department’s budget. of football.