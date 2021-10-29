Corinthians lineup: Cantillo misses training, and Piton becomes doubt | corinthians

This Friday, Corinthians held another activity to prepare for the duel against Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm on Monday. The duel is valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão and will mark the return of the use of 100% of the capacity of Neo Química Arena.

Colombian midfielder Cantillo was released from the activity to accompany the birth of his son. Gabriel Pereira, in the process of renovation, trained normally.

Left lateral Lucas Piton, with discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, remained inside the CT under treatment by the physiotherapy team. He is doubt for the game. Because of this absence, Reginaldo, from the under-20, completed the training.

Coach Sylvinho promoted a tactical job of losing and pressing in a small space. One of the teams needed to score the goal while the other tried to regain possession of the ball and make the transition to the attacking field.

After training, some athletes performed complementary activities, such as defensive submissions and headers, with the help of technical assistants.

Even with the advance of vaccination and the decrease in cases and deaths as a result of Covid-19, the press still has no access to CT Joaquim Grava.

In front of Chapecoense, Sylvinho will make at least two changes in the lineup. the goalkeeper Cassius is suspended and will be replaced by Matthew Donelli. In defense, the defender João Victor will recover the position of Raul Gustavo, after serving suspension.

The coach can make more trades. Against the championship lantern, he can give up Gabriel, who replaced Cantillo in the last round.

A possible alvinegra lineup for this match is: Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô (Mosquito, Vitinho or Adson).

Corinthians is in seventh place in the Brasileirão, with 41 points. The team goes back to training on Saturday morning.

